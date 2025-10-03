UkrajnaMenczer Tamásháborúpénz
Tamas Menczer: We Don’t Want to Send Hungarians' Money to Ukraine

“This is not our war,” stressed Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling Fidesz–KDNP alliance. “We do not want to send the money of Hungarians to Ukraine. A petition is being launched to reject Brussels’ war plans,” the politician announced.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 03. 16:44
Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI)
Posting on his social media account, Menczer warned that the coming months will be dominated by war pressure.

Tamas Menczer: We don't want to send Hungarians' money to Ukraine (Photo: Robert Hegedus / MTI Photo Editorial Office)

The Fidesz-KDNP communications director wrote:

This is not our war. We do not want to send Hungarians' money to Ukraine. Ukraine cannot become an EU member, because that would drag war into the Union and siphon Europeans’ money into Ukraine. Without Russian oil and gas, there is no Hungarian energy security. This is a matter of sovereignty. Brussels, Tisza, and DK must accept this.”

He added:

A petition to reject Brussels’ war plans kicks off. We need your signature too!

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI)

