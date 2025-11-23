Hungary Strongly Condemns Brutal Attacks on Nigeria's Christian Communities

In a post yesterday, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto reported that Christian communities in Nigeria suffered brutal attacks on Friday. Armed assailants abducted 303 students and twelve teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papari Agawara, Niger State, in western Nigeria. In a separate assault, 38 worshippers were kidnapped and at least two believers were murdered during a service at the Christ Apostolic Church congregation in Kwara State.

We strongly condemn the violence against Christian communities. Freedom of religion is a fundamental and inviolable right. We expect Nigerian authorities to further strengthen the protection of Christian and all other religious communities, and to act decisively against the perpetrators of these attacks,

Szijjarto stated.

He added: “We express our solidarity with the victims, their families, and all Nigerian communities that today are targeted because of their religious convictions.”

Back in 2017, Hungary was the first country in the world to launch a government program dedicated to helping persecuted Christians. Through this initiative, Hungary has provided humanitarian aid to Nigerian Christians on numerous occasions. We remain committed to bringing assistance where it is needed most,

FM Szijjarto emphasized.

Cover photo: The attacked Catholic school in Nigeria (Source: Facebook)