Orban Government on Winning Streak as Europe Is Checkmated

The world is moving rapidly toward renewed bloc formation—something Hungary would be wise to avoid. For this reason, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly emphasized the importance of enforcing economic neutrality. He has defined its most important principle as Hungary’s sovereign right to decide for itself with whom it does business—directly, not through other power centers. The second principle is that Hungary should do business where it makes the most sense economically, allowing efficiency and competitiveness to take precedence over all other considerations. The third principle is to conduct negotiations based on Hungary’s own values, keeping ideological issues separate from economic ones.

Hungary as the meeting point of East and West

(Photo: Zoltan Vemi)

Economic Neutrality Delivers Clear Advantages

PM Orban has described the fourth principle of economic neutrality as the need to “look in all directions.” For a long time, it was widely believed that modernization lay exclusively in the West. Today, however, the world is undergoing a systemic transformation, and modernity is no longer a purely Western concept. He has defined economic neutrality as encompassing neutrality in financing, investment, markets, technology, and energy. Investment neutrality, for example, means Hungary does not discriminate among capital investments arriving in the country.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has also repeatedly stressed the importance of economic neutrality. In his view, the government’s responsibility is to ensure that Hungary’s economic competitiveness continues to improve even in today’s unfavorable European environment. He has likewise criticized the rapid resurgence of blocification —an approach from which Hungary once suffered severe losses.

Policies that promote bloc formation have produced poor results, as demonstrated by recent decisions in Brussels. As a consequence, the European Union has increasingly isolated itself from key players in the global economy.

A clear example is the recently concluded tariff agreement with the United States, which has proven highly unfavorable from Europe’s perspective. The tariffs imposed on China’s electric vehicle industry and the sanctions against Russia also fall into this category. These measures have dismantled Europe’s previous growth model, which was built on the combination of advanced Western technology and affordable Eastern energy. For Hungary, therefore, the only rational path is economic neutrality—allowing the country to remain a crucial meeting point between East and West.