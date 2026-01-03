Peter Magyar and His Allies Will Stop at Nothing

While the governing parties continued to dominate the public sphere, Peter Magyar did everything he could at year’s end to seize the initiative. As a first step, the Tisza Party leadership halted its campaign, officially citing the need to reorganize election campaign teams. At the time, a message obtained by Magyar Nemzet stated that Magyar's inner circle would not issue any new tasks for the so-called “Tisza Islands” through the end of 2025.

Source: Magyar Nemzet

In a Signal group organizing the party's street outreach campaigns, members were told that there would be no new assignments or leaflets in December, as candidates in individual electoral districts were focused on building their own campaign teams.

According to our source—whose claims have since been borne out by events—the real reason for suspending the campaign was that the Tisza Party leadership was working on a new strategy to reclaim the initiative from the governing parties.

The leadership is searching for new topics and opportunities, because the campaign is not going well, mobilization efforts are weak, and people are already exhausted,

our source said. As a result, the Tisza Party is expected to introduce far more provocative, deliberately inflammatory themes in the period ahead.

There is practically no tool or method they would reject. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they began intimidating or threatening their own activists, only to later blame the whole thing on Fidesz,

the source added. These statements appear to be confirmed by the fact that immediately after the holidays, Magyar, along with Tisza Party leaders and activists, launched an aggressive campaign of agitation, floating conspiracies about a “constitutional coup” and alleged election fraud. The Tisza Party president himself has issued threats in several videos posted on social media, targeting constitutional court judges, the intelligence services, and even the president of the republic.