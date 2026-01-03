tiszatisza pártmagyar péterválasztás
Peter Magyar and His Allies Will Stop at Nothing

The president of the Tisza Party appears willing to use virtually any means necessary to regain control of the public narrative. In the days leading up to—and during—the holidays, Peter Magyar deployed a new campaign strategy, yet so far it has failed to restore his political momentum.

2026. 01. 03. 13:26
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar (Photo: Attila Polyak)
While the governing parties continued to dominate the public sphere, Peter Magyar did everything he could at year’s end to seize the initiative. As a first step, the Tisza Party leadership halted its campaign, officially citing the need to reorganize election campaign teams. At the time, a message obtained by Magyar Nemzet stated that Magyar's inner circle would not issue any new tasks for the so-called “Tisza Islands” through the end of 2025.

Source: Magyar Nemzet

In a Signal group organizing the party's street outreach campaigns, members were told that there would be no new assignments or leaflets in December, as candidates in individual electoral districts were focused on building their own campaign teams. 

According to our source—whose claims have since been borne out by events—the real reason for suspending the campaign was that the Tisza Party leadership was working on a new strategy to reclaim the initiative from the governing parties.

The leadership is searching for new topics and opportunities, because the campaign is not going well, mobilization efforts are weak, and people are already exhausted,

our source said. As a result, the Tisza Party is expected to introduce far more provocative, deliberately inflammatory themes in the period ahead.

There is practically no tool or method they would reject. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they began intimidating or threatening their own activists, only to later blame the whole thing on Fidesz,

the source added. These statements appear to be confirmed by the fact that immediately after the holidays, Magyar, along with Tisza Party leaders and activists, launched an aggressive campaign of agitation, floating conspiracies about a “constitutional coup” and alleged election fraud. The Tisza Party president himself has issued threats in several videos posted on social media, targeting constitutional court judges, the intelligence services, and even the president of the republic.

As Hungary’s parliamentary elections draw closer—an election the governing side is widely expected to win based on trends from the past year—Peter Magyar appears increasingly driven to escalate the tone of his campaign. Fidesz can approach the campaign period with confidence, while the Tisza Party has stalled amid a series of scandals, with voters steadily drifting away from Peter Magyar.

Although the official campaign period begins only fifty days before election day, the parties are unlikely to remain idle until then.

Governing Parties Enter 2026 from a Position of Strength

After a string of successes in recent months, the governing parties are set to begin 2026 with confidence. Fidesz–KDNP began mobilization efforts as early as the spring of 2025, first with the “Fghters' Club” initiative, followed in the summer by the launch of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) movement. As reported, the DPK’s nationwide anti-war tour recently visited five cities:

  • Gyor on November 15
  • Nyiregyhaza on November 29
  • Kecskemet on December 6
  • Mohacs on December 13
  • Szeged on December 20

All five events were sold out, clearly demonstrating the broad public support behind the pro-peace position.

The Digital Civic Circles first national meeting in September, as well as the October 23 Peace March, were also highly successful.

Key Poll Shows Widening Gap 

In addition to strong mobilization, government-announced welfare measures are further expanding the Fidesz–KDNP voter base. These include the launch of the Home Start program to assist first-time homebuyers, the introduction of a 14th-month pension—with the first installment to be paid in February—and the expansion of personal income tax exemptions for mothers.

Against this backdrop, it comes as little surprise that a new survey by the Hungarian Social Research Institute—widely regarded as the most accurate forecaster of the 2022 election—shows Fidesz–KDNP holding a commanding lead over the Tisza Party.

Support for the governing parties has grown month by month, reaching a 13-point advantage by the end of 2025, placing them in a strong position as they head into 2026. 

The Tisza Party’s support (38 percent) appears to have hit a ceiling, while Fidesz–KDNP (51 percent) has continued to strengthen. If elections were held this Sunday, a three-party parliament would emerge, with only Fidesz–KDNP, the Tisza Party, and the Our Homeland Movement (5 percent) clearing the parliamentary threshold.

A Failed Year for Peter Magyar

In contrast to the governing side, the Tisza Party is closing out a failed year. Ongoing scandals have left Magyar Péter entering the campaign stretch from a position of weakness. He has been unable to set the agenda with a compelling issue, and the news surrounding him has been largely negative. Data leaks have unsettled activists and financial backers, while the so-called “Tisza tax” plans have alienated voters.

As a result, the Tisza Party continues to offer voters just one thing: opposition to the government.

Cover photo: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar (Photo: Attila Polyak)

