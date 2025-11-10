Major Recognition: Balatonoszod Winery Conquers South Korea

From the shores of Lake Balaton in western Hungary to the Far East — the wines of Androsics Estate in Balatonoszod have reached new heights. The family winery captured three gold medals and one silver at the Asian Wine Trophy, one of Asia’s largest and most respected international wine competitions. The remarkable success reflects not only professional excellence but also bold ambition — as the winery in South Balaton is looking to break into markets where few Hungarian producers have dared to venture, sonline.hu writes.

They are crazy about Balaton wines even in Seoul (Source: MW)

“Three golds and a silver — that’s a great result,” said Ferenc Androsics Jr., the estate’s vintner.

"We definitely wanted to open toward the Asian market. This year, several Hungarian wineries sent samples, and we decided to give it a try — it paid off. The Asian Wine Trophy is one in a series of competitions. With these new awards, we’ve now earned ten international gold medals this year alone, which I’d say is quite a strong showing,”

the master winemaker said.

Wine Lovers in Seoul Are Sipping Balaton Wines

The judges honored the 2024 Pinot Noir Rose, the late-harvest Muscat Blanc (Sargamuskotaly), and the Zenit Parcel Selection with gold medals, while the Chardonnay Sur Lie took home silver. The family now hopes these awards will open real business opportunities in South Korea and China, transforming international recognition into long-term partnerships and exports.

Ferenc Androsics Jr. also spoke about both the potential and the challenges of entering Asian markets — you can read more about that in his full interview.