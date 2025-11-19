PM Orban Reacts to Von der Leyen’s Extraordinary Funding Request

PM Orban published the post in response to the letter sent by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to EU national governments on Monday.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Arpad Kurucz)

Viktor Orban Refuses to Let Hungarians' Money Go to Ukraine

Von der Leyen's letter demanded immediate financial contributions to ensure continued support for Ukraine.

PM Orban closed his post with a pointed remark:

We’ll have a few words to say about that.

The Hungarian government has long maintained its position: Hungary firmly opposes joint EU borrowing and centralized financing mechanisms for Ukraine.

Budapest considers it unacceptable that Brussels pours money into the Ukrainian war effort without accountability, all while on ideological grounds withholding funds due to the Hungarian people.

As Viktor Orban has previously stressed: “We must not allow Brussels to send Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine.”

He commented earlier on the letter also mentioning the corruption scandals surrounding Kyiv: