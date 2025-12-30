háborúorosz-ukrán háborúdokumentumfilm
PM Orban: Everyone Should Watch This Film! + Video

War Destroys Everything.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 30. 14:24
Robert Abraham (Photo: MTI / Tamas Hathazi)
Robert Abraham (Photo: MTI / Tamas Hathazi)
All it takes is one bad decision. A puppet is placed at the head of a country, and from there, war destroys everything — Viktor Orban warned in a post on his social media. The prime minister made the remarks in connection with Robert Abraham’s documentary called Monaco hadtest, which he described as instructive and recommended to everyone.

Budapest, 2025. december 22. Ábrahám Róbert újságíró nyilatkozik a sajtónak Monaco hadtest című dokumentumfilmje sajtóvetítése után a fővárosi Art+ Cinemában 2025. december 22-én. A készítők a filmben arra mutatnak rá, hogy bár Oroszország támadta meg Ukrajnát, szerintük a háború kitöréséért és folytatásáért a liberális európai és az amerikai, illetve a korrupt ukrán elit is felelős. MTI/Hatházi Tamás
Photo MTI / Tamas Hathazi 

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted in a previous article, the documentary called Monaco hadtest (Monaco Corps) could have been a shocking exposé of the lavish lifestyle of Ukraine’s elite—but it became much more than that. The director took the trouble to do something almost no one in Europe has done: he looked back at the path that led to the war.

Robert Abraham’s documentary seeks to show the consequences of corruption, while also painting a vivid picture of something rarely discussed in Europe—namely, how the two sides arrived at this point.

After Monaco, the film’s narrative quickly shifts its focus to Maidan Square and the events of 2014. Viewers are presented with several accounts detailing the lead-up to the events and how they unfolded, 

all based on the testimonies of people who were part of the story from the very first moments.

At one point in the film, viewers can follow how Mr. Zelenszkij’s policies changed after his election and how the Ukrainian president came to argue in favor of continuing the war, even though he had initially campaigned on a promise that he would do anything for peace.


Cover photo: Robert Abraham (Photo: MTI / Tamas Hathazi)

