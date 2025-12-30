Balazs Orban, PM Orban's political director, posted a video on Facebook in which he assessed the European situation and the challenges facing Hungary. He noted that conditions are difficult across Europe, with the economic effects of the war impacting every country. He cited inflation, rising energy prices, and pressures on the middle class as examples.
Policy Chief: We Cannot Allow Hungary to Have a Pro-War Government
“We cannot allow Hungary to have a Brussels-backed, pro-war government, because then tax hikes will arrive, and funds will flow to Ukraine!” Balazs Orban said in a Facebook post he shared.
In the video, Balazs Orban declared: “The situation is difficult across the whole of Europe. The economic consequences of the war are felt in every country — inflation, energy costs, middle-class struggles. And of course, we still have many plans, much to accomplish, many issues to fix in the country, and numerous tasks yet unfinished. But it is very important that we can say in the campaign that in order to accomplish these goals and complete these tasks, we must protect Hungary’s peace and preserve the resources available to us. If Europe goes to war and Hungary has a Brussels-backed government, there will be less money for everything we are talking about. There will be higher taxes when austerity is imposed, and less funding for development.”
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Our current political task is to safeguard what belongs to Hungary, so that we can use it to promote the country’s growth.
– he emphasized.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Balazs Orban (Photo: MTI)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Everyone Should Watch This Film! + Video
War Destroys Everything.
CPAC: Major Announcement Expected in Early January
Here are the details!
Fresh Results Reveal Hungarians’ Top Priorities
Preserving sovereignty is the key to Hungary’s survival.
PM Orban Thanks Hungarians for Their Pro-Peace Stance in a Special Way + Video
The nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles recently visited five cities.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Everyone Should Watch This Film! + Video
War Destroys Everything.
CPAC: Major Announcement Expected in Early January
Here are the details!
Fresh Results Reveal Hungarians’ Top Priorities
Preserving sovereignty is the key to Hungary’s survival.
PM Orban Thanks Hungarians for Their Pro-Peace Stance in a Special Way + Video
The nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles recently visited five cities.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!