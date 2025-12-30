Policy Chief: We Cannot Allow Hungary to Have a Pro-War Government

In the video, Balazs Orban declared: “The situation is difficult across the whole of Europe. The economic consequences of the war are felt in every country — inflation, energy costs, middle-class struggles. And of course, we still have many plans, much to accomplish, many issues to fix in the country, and numerous tasks yet unfinished. But it is very important that we can say in the campaign that in order to accomplish these goals and complete these tasks, we must protect Hungary’s peace and preserve the resources available to us. If Europe goes to war and Hungary has a Brussels-backed government, there will be less money for everything we are talking about. There will be higher taxes when austerity is imposed, and less funding for development.”