Zsofia Koncz: We Don’t Spend Hungarians’ Money to Fund War

“We believe in supporting Hungarian families, which is why the government today spends five times more on families than it did in 2010,” Zsofia Koncz told our newspaper, referring to

the Orban government’s implementation of Europe’s largest family tax reduction program.

The secretary of state in charge of families emphasized that, while many countries have imposed austerity measures in recent years, Hungary has continued to protect and support families despite the war in Ukraine and its negative economic impacts.

This is reflected in

the government’s more than thirty measures aimed at easing life for couples raising or planning children. This year, Hungary launched Europe’s largest family tax reduction program.

– “A family-friendly tax revolution is unfolding in Hungary. Thanks to this, from 2026, half a million mothers will be exempt from personal income tax, and by 2029, that number will rise to one million — a world-first,” the secretary of state highlighted.

Photo: AFP

Mothers Receive PIT Exemption

This includes maternity and child care benefits (CSED and GYED) as well as personal income tax exemptions for mothers of two or three children, rolled out in phases. The exemption for mothers of three children began on October 1.

From January 2026, mothers of two children under 40 will also receive income tax exemption, affecting 120,000 mothers. Over four years, this will gradually extend to all mothers of two children. Additionally, in 2026, tax exemption for mothers under 30 will be further expanded to cover all income. On January 1, the family tax allowance will increase by another 50 percent, effectively doubling it in the steps over the course of just six months.

– the state secretary emphasized. In practice, this means that single-child mothers under 30 will keep an extra 129,000 forints per month, mothers of two children under 40 will have 189,000 more, and families with three children will already retain over 300,000 forints monthly, she added.

Zsofia Koncz noted that, through Europe’s largest family tax reduction program alone,

the government will spend 4,000 billion forints on Hungarian families over the next four years.

– “Beyond that, the 2026 budget allocates an unprecedented 4,800 billion forints to family support, which equals 5 percent of GDP,” she emphasized.