Viktor Orban pointed out that Ukraine would need 400 billion dollars for the next four years. "Weapons, reconstruction, pensions, salaries. And they want Europe to pick up the tab. There’s no one left to play the fool and contribute," he wrote on Facebook.
PM Orban: We Must Not Let Them Take the Hungarians’ Money to Ukraine!
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized the European Union’s plans to finance Ukraine in a Facebook post. Citing an analysis by The Economist, PM Orban pointed out that Ukraine would need 400 billion dollars over the next four years — a bill that Brussels wants Europe to foot.
That’s why they are so nervous in Brussels. That’s why they want to seize the frozen Russian assets, why they want to reform the EU’s system of subsidies, and why they’re eager to take on new loans. We reject this. It is not Hungary’s duty to finance Ukraine. We have no reason to, neither politically, nor economically, nor morally,
he wrote, emphasizing that
Hungary is not alone in Europe in holding this view, but we are the most outspoken. That’s why the attacks from Brussels never stop. They want a ‘jawohl government’, with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, an EU-aligned economic policy, Brussels-based experts, and a compliant prime minister.
"In the next four years, we want to support Hungarian families, Hungarian businesses, and Hungarian pensioners. That’s why we’re launching tax exemptions for mothers with two or three children, extending the 3 percent loan program to businesses, and introducing the 14th month pension," he highlighted.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
PM Orban closed his post with a call:
We must not let them take the Hungarians’ money to Ukraine!
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban Arranged Visit, President Coming to Budapest
The date has already been set.
Strabag–Tisza Financing Scandal: Introducing the Powerful Austrian Liberal Industrial Magnate
The Austrian construction tycoon has been financing liberal parties for decades, including the Alliance of Free Democrats (SZDSZ), his comrades in Hungary, during the early 2000s.
Issues That Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Will Discuss
The November 7 meeting between the two leaders is perfectly timed.
PM Orban Represented Hungary at an Extraordinary Venue
PM Orban is to attend an important meeting on Sunday.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban Arranged Visit, President Coming to Budapest
The date has already been set.
Strabag–Tisza Financing Scandal: Introducing the Powerful Austrian Liberal Industrial Magnate
The Austrian construction tycoon has been financing liberal parties for decades, including the Alliance of Free Democrats (SZDSZ), his comrades in Hungary, during the early 2000s.
Issues That Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Will Discuss
The November 7 meeting between the two leaders is perfectly timed.
PM Orban Represented Hungary at an Extraordinary Venue
PM Orban is to attend an important meeting on Sunday.