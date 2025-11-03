UkrajnaOrbán Viktorpénzügyi támogatásorosz-ukrán háború
PM Orban: We Must Not Let Them Take the Hungarians’ Money to Ukraine!

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized the European Union’s plans to finance Ukraine in a Facebook post. Citing an analysis by The Economist, PM Orban pointed out that Ukraine would need 400 billion dollars over the next four years — a bill that Brussels wants Europe to foot.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 03. 11:41
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Viktor Orban pointed out that Ukraine would need 400 billion dollars for the next four years. "Weapons, reconstruction, pensions, salaries. And they want Europe to pick up the tab. There’s no one left to play the fool and contribute," he wrote on  Facebook.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök interjút ad a Kossuth rádió Jó reggelt, Magyarország! című műsorában a közmédia óbudai stúdiójában 2025. október 31-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on the program Good Morning, Hungary! on Kossuth Radio, October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

That’s why they are so nervous in Brussels. That’s why they want to seize the frozen Russian assets, why they want to reform the EU’s system of subsidies, and why they’re eager to take on new loans. We reject this. It is not Hungary’s duty to finance Ukraine. We have no reason to, neither politically, nor economically, nor morally,

he wrote, emphasizing that

Hungary is not alone in Europe in holding this view, but we are the most outspoken. That’s why the attacks from Brussels never stop. They want a ‘jawohl government’, with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, an EU-aligned economic policy, Brussels-based experts, and a compliant prime minister.

"In the next four years, we want to support Hungarian families, Hungarian businesses, and Hungarian pensioners. That’s why we’re launching tax exemptions for mothers with two or three children, extending the 3 percent loan program to businesses, and introducing the 14th month pension," he highlighted.

PM Orban closed his post with a call:

We must not let them take the Hungarians’ money to Ukraine!

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

