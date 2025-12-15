Exclusive Interview: The World’s “Most Feared” Woman Speaks Out + Video

According to Varlakova, the idea that “the whole world was frightened by a sweater” says far more about today’s overheated political climate than about the garment itself. As she puts it, the CCCP lettering is not a threat but part of the history of a great country. The Soviet Union existed—this is a historical fact—and for Russians, she says, that era remains part of their national culture and identity, whether other countries like it or not.

Sergei Lavrov arrived at the Alaska summit wearing a CCCP sweater.

The designer believes that many people in Russian society still look back on that period with nostalgia. She claims that among those who lived through the Soviet years, a majority—by her estimate, as many as 80 percent—remember it with warm feelings. That was the system in which they grew up, the world in which they were socialized.

She adds that even among younger generations, including Gen Z, there is a certain respect for the symbolism of the era—partly because they have only now learned to appreciate what earlier generations once took for granted.

Varlakova stresses that there was no political intent behind the design.

She sees herself first and foremost as a fashion designer who works with visual and historical motifs. The sweater that became a global talking point was, for her, “just” a strong visual symbol—the logical extension of the brand.

From a “Selsoviet” to a Brand

The origin of the brand name itself is telling. Varlakova explains that she comes from a rural background, and one of her childhood memories is the concept of the “selsoviet”—a local council in the Soviet administrative system, a kind of micro-level town hall where people handled everyday affairs. For her, the word has always evoked community, ordinary life, and childhood.

The name “Selsovet” thus refers both to an administrative unit and to the atmosphere of an era. Varlakova was born toward the end of the Soviet Union, grew up on Soviet films and narratives, and as a child felt that “different people lived back then”—in her view, they were more open, more family-oriented, and more cohesive. The CCCP sweater became a natural and logical part of that brand world.