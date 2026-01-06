The Hungarian prime minister said this explains why Brussels was determined in December to get its hands on frozen Russian assets and why EU leaders are now preparing to fundamentally overhaul the next EU budget. As PM Orban put it, "the 'Ukrainian glutton' keeps coming back for more".

According to the prime minister,

Brussels has also found allies in Hungary to help finance this plan. Members of the Tisza Party in the European Parliament voted in favor of full and unconditional financial support for Ukraine. That was the price of Brussels’ backing—and of immunity,

PM Orban's post reads