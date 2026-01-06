BrüsszelUkrajnaOrbán ViktorTisza
PM Orban Warns: Ukraine’s Appetite Is Insatiable, Backed by Brussels and Tisza

Ukraine has come forward with yet another staggering financial demand: it says it will need $800 billion over the next ten years just to keep the country running, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 06. 10:07
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
“Ukraine has submitted another 'bill'—this time for 800 billion dollars. That’s how much they say they’ll need over the next decade to operate their country. An outrageous amount—nearly four times Hungary’s annual GDP,” PM Orban wrote.

Orbán Viktor: Az „ukrán gömböc” enni kér (Fotó: Attila Polyak)
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban: The "Ukrainian glutton" is hungry again (Photo: Attila Polyak)

The Hungarian prime minister said this explains why Brussels was determined in December to get its hands on frozen Russian assets and why EU leaders are now preparing to fundamentally overhaul the next EU budget. As PM Orban put it, "the 'Ukrainian glutton' keeps coming back for more".

According to the prime minister, 

Brussels has also found allies in Hungary to help finance this plan. Members of the Tisza Party in the European Parliament voted in favor of full and unconditional financial support for Ukraine. That was the price of Brussels’ backing—and of immunity,

PM Orban's post reads

No matter how they deny it, we know what to expect from them,

the prime minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

