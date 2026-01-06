“Ukraine has submitted another 'bill'—this time for 800 billion dollars. That’s how much they say they’ll need over the next decade to operate their country. An outrageous amount—nearly four times Hungary’s annual GDP,” PM Orban wrote.
PM Orban Warns: Ukraine’s Appetite Is Insatiable, Backed by Brussels and Tisza
Ukraine has come forward with yet another staggering financial demand: it says it will need $800 billion over the next ten years just to keep the country running, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook.
The Hungarian prime minister said this explains why Brussels was determined in December to get its hands on frozen Russian assets and why EU leaders are now preparing to fundamentally overhaul the next EU budget. As PM Orban put it, "the 'Ukrainian glutton' keeps coming back for more".
According to the prime minister,
Brussels has also found allies in Hungary to help finance this plan. Members of the Tisza Party in the European Parliament voted in favor of full and unconditional financial support for Ukraine. That was the price of Brussels’ backing—and of immunity,
PM Orban's post reads
No matter how they deny it, we know what to expect from them,
the prime minister concluded.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
PM Orban: We Will Spend All Money We Have on Hungary and Hungarian Families, Not on Ukraine + Video
The liberal world order is breaking apart, PM Orban said.
Mate Kocsis: The Tisza Party Is Preparing to Dupe Voters + Video
Even the courts are assisting in this effort, according to the parliamentary group leader of Fidesz.
Balazs Hanko: Europe Pursues War Policy, Hungary Pursues Family Tax Policy
For the government, Hungarian families are the most important.
PM Orban: We Offer Hungarians the Path of Peace and Security
The Tisza Party represents Brussels' dead end, warned the Prime Minister
