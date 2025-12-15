Radical Islam Targets Christianity’s Holiest Days for Attacks

As previously reported, German authorities prevented an Islamist terrorist attack. Five migrants were taken into custody after planning an assault on a Christmas market. According to investigators, the suspects intended to ram a truck into the crowd, but the arrests came in time to stop the attack. The suspects include three Moroccan nationals, one Syrian, and one Egyptian citizen—the latter allegedly acted as a religious leader who encouraged the others.

Radical Islam regards Christianity’s defining holidays as priority periods for attacks. Pictured: Christmas market in Bonn (Photo: Ying Tang / NurPhoto)

“So far, we know that German authorities received the tipoff from a foreign intelligence service as part of international cooperation. Even before the operation was launched, they assessed the level of danger and decided to shut it down rather than wait for the plot to move into its execution phase,” Horvath told our paper. He added that during the legal proceedings following the arrests, the five men’s lawyers will likely attempt to downplay the charges, arguing that the original suspicions were unfounded.

This is where counterterrorism services face a difficult dilemma: deciding when to interrupt the process,” the expert explained. “What happened now also carries the risk that, in some cases, terrorists may ultimately walk away virtually unpunished. The key question is how much actionable, evidentiary information the foreign partner service provided alongside the initial intelligence.

Horvath stressed that security services are well aware the suspects were preparing a truck-ramming attack at a Christmas market—an indicator of an intent to carry out a high-impact assault. “At the same time,” he noted, “cases like this often collapse in court due to a lack of tangible physical evidence or incriminating audio recordings that would conclusively prove the intent suspected by intelligence services.”