Gergely Gulyas: Brussels' Plan Is Illegal, Amounts to Declaration of War

Reacting to the results of Sunday’s by-election in Nagykoros, where Fidesz scored a decisive victory, Gulyas said, “We should be pleased with the result—that voters supported the governing parties’ candidate. This shows we are doing well and that the governing parties are in good shape.”

Turning to the terrorist attack that also took place on Sunday, Igazsag Oraja (Hour of Truth) show host Balazs Nemeth noted that the death toll from the massacre at Sydney’s Bondi Beach has risen to 16.

“Australia has now joined a global trend where members of Jewish communities cannot feel safe in the world—except in Central Europe,” Gulyas said. “These events are especially tragic because they terrorize entire communities. Public Hanukkah celebrations are becoming increasingly rare,”

the minister said.

Quoting Rabbi Slomo Koves, the discussion noted that the rabbi expressed gratitude to the Hungarian government for ensuring that Jewish communities can celebrate in peace and light. Gulyas added that not only Hanukkah celebrations, but even Christmas markets can no longer be held safely in many places. He stressed that Western Europe has effectively surrendered its own cultural and religious heritage, to the point where wishing someone a “Merry Christmas” is now considered a political statement.

EU Preparing to Cross the Rubicon

“The European Union is preparing to cross the Rubicon—an act that amounts to a declaration of war and is entirely illegal, since there is absolutely no legal basis for using frozen assets,” Gulyas said. He warned that the danger is not only that Belgium or the EU could be forced to repay the money, but that Europe would also disqualify itself financially.

“It is no coincidence that both the Belgian government and the company currently holding the Russian funds are protesting. After this, who would want to place their money there? Russia will never get this money back, because the EU is operating on the assumption that it would only be returned if Russia loses the war,” he pointed out.

Gulyas added that the EU is gradually running out of money, Europe’s economic outlook is bleak, and instead of ending the war, Brussels is trying to keep financing it. To do so, the EU is considering other tools: taking out joint loans with member states or tapping into frozen Russian assets.

The minister said these efforts must be firmly rejected. He also raised the question of whether the European Union will be able to block America’s peace initiatives.