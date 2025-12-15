Janos Boka: Hungarian Government Is Committed to Security of Jewish Communities

“The message is clear. Anyone willing to see it can see it: this is the ‘global intifada’ that radical Islamists and the radical left have been inciting for years. This is the fruit of antisemitic hate speech, which is now spreading almost unchecked in Europe as well,” wrote Hungary's minister responsible for European Union affairs.

The minister added:

We share in the mourning for the victims who lost their lives. We hope for the recovery of those who were wounded. We wish strength and perseverance to the Jewish community that was attacked. Light will prevail over darkness.

Boka emphasized:

The Hungarian government is firmly committed to the security of our Jewish communities and upholds a zero-tolerance policy toward antisemitism. Jewish communities in Hungary and across Europe can count on Hungary and on the Hungarian government.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: MTI/ Janos Vajda)