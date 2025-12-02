Alexandra Szentkiralyi: Budapest Mayor Engages in Political Theater and Blackmail + Video

"Gergely Karacsony is using the bankruptcy situation he himself created in the capital to blackmail the employees of municipal companies and the residents of Budapest. By engaging in political theater he threatens to halt salaries and public services, even though the financial collapse is his responsibility," Alexandra Szentkiralyi stressed in her Facebook post.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi. Source: Facebook

The Fidesz–KDNP group leader in the Budapest municipal assembly emphasized:

the government has repeatedly indicated that it will help and will not allow the capital to go bankrupt. A government decree guarantees that if the city is unable to pay its employees or maintain public services, the government will step in to cover the salaries of municipal employees and ensure uninterrupted public services.

"It is Gergely Karacsony’s responsibility to decide what he does with the government's assistance offered to Budapest," added the politician of the governing parties.

Cover photo: Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (Photo: MTI)