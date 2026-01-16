kossuth rádióminiszterelnökbrüsszeli tervorbán viktorinterjúukrán-orosz háború
PM Orban: Brussels Wants to Squeeze Money Out of Hungary to Fund Ukraine + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave his first Kossuth Radio interview of the year on Friday morning. He spoke about the massive EU funding earmarked for Ukraine and the national petition on the issue, through which the government is seeking the Hungarian people’s opinion on further Brussels aid; Hungary’s opportunities in a changing world order; and what is at stake in the April 12 parliamentary elections. The broadcast also addressed the intense snowfall of recent days and the results of the operative task force’s work.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 16. 10:13
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/ Viktor Orban)
“Every bout of weather like this is a test for everyone, but overall we passed the snow test. The country functions well in peacetime, and we are capable of doing so even under extraordinary circumstances,” the prime minister said on Kossuth Radio regarding the snow situation. Orbán also noted that he is grateful to everyone who helped during these weeks.

Red Code Alert in Effect

According to the prime minister, the public was patient and disciplined. As for emergency response efforts, prior experience helped a great deal. “These files exist, and the formation of the operational task force began on a good schedule. The interior minister was able to guarantee the process. He also indicated that it’s not over—freezing rain can come at any time,” Orbán warned.

On heating, he said Hungary entered the winter with domestic storage reserves of natural gas and energy supplies exceeding 40 percent of annual consumption. The country’s gas supply did not falter, so “we are not in trouble.” He added that funding for the firewood program was doubled and that wood is reaching those in need through a more efficient system. The operative task force received government authorization to produce the necessary firewood, with funding already set aside.

Orbán said a “red code” is in effect, meaning all social institutions must admit people without shelter. Capacity is available, and they can take in those in need throughout the year.

Nincs még vége a zord időjárásnak (Fotó: Krizsán Csaba / MTI Fotószerkesztõség)
The harsh weather is not over yet (Photo: Csaba Krizsan / MTI)

Unfunded Money for Ukraine

“You have to be on your toes to keep track of the tens and hundreds of billions,” PM Orban said. “According to Brussels’ own records, €193 billion has already been spent supporting Ukraine. The Americans, however, exited in time and began clawing back funds. Brussels leaders are providing financial support almost without conditions—and why wouldn’t the Ukrainians accept it? In fact, they’re no longer asking; they’re demanding.”

He added that everyone knows the EU lacks the financial backing for this. “The €90 billion would not come from Russian money; the Union wants to extract it from its member states. Ultimately, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are not participating in this. We have made it clear that we will not participate later either,” he said, referring to what he called a Brussels levy.

Looking ahead, Orban said Ukraine has already put together a bill: a ten-year financial demand totaling €800 billion. He noted that this amount could fund Hungarian pensions or family support programs for forty years.

“The president of the Commission claims they will win this war on the front lines—meaning they’re betting on a Ukrainian victory. They are providing financial support for this ‘victorious’ Ukrainian war and hoping to recover the money from Russian reparations,” he said. He added that Brussels is doing this at a time when Europeans themselves need that money.

Brüsszel az európai polgárok jóléte árán is önti a pénzt Ukrajnába (Fotó: YVES HERMAN / POOL)
Brussels is pouring money into Ukraine at the expense of European citizens’ welfare (Photo: Yves Herman / Pool)

Brussels Wants Austerity

On how heavy the Brussels levy would be for Hungary, Orbán said Brussels is demanding serious austerity. Under the EU plan, member states would first send more money to Brussels and, if necessary, take out loans. He noted that in many EU countries people are paying several times more for gas and that money is being squeezed out of citizens.

“We are not willing to do this, which is why they spelled out what they expect from us: eliminating the family tax allowance, the personal income tax exemption, utility price caps, pensions, and the home support program,” he said. “I have always resisted this. We will not allow Brussels to pump us dry. We will not take part in this.”

He added that the documents have been made public, so anyone can see Brussels’ financial demands on Hungary.

 

The Government Will Ask Hungarians About Brussels’ and the Tisza Party’s Plans

PM Orban said it is time to ask the people about this issue as well, as with other major questions. The government will distribute it as a national petition. “This is one of the stakes of the election,” he said.

“The Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition fully support Ukraine, represent this in Brussels, and European Socialists and the European People’s Party continuously support Ukraine. Tisza even organized a public vote on whether Ukraine should join the EU,” Orban said. “On the Hungarian left, a pro-Brussels, pro-Ukraine policy is taking shape, while Fidesz–KDNP stands for Hungarian interests.”

He warned that Europe is increasingly being drawn into the war. “We see how European countries are talking: they want to send soldiers to the front, they’re introducing conscription,” he said, adding that fears are justified that the left would allow young people to be sent to the front.

Orbán Viktor világossá tette, hogy a magyarok kimaradnak a brüsszeli őrületből (Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Fõosztály/Kaiser Ákos / MTI)
Viktor Orban made it clear that Hungarians will stay out of the Brussels madness (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Akos Kaiser / MTI)

The Most Important Question of Fate: Staying Out of the War

“For the future of the Hungarian nation, the acute question is whether we stay out of the war and whether we hand Hungarian money over to Ukraine,” Orban said. “By financing Ukraine, we are effectively financing the deaths and war injuries of 800,000 people. There would be an opportunity to switch to the path of peace and end the war through peace talks.”

He said the key question is whether European leaders will be pushed into war. “We must answer the familiar dilemma: if Europe goes to war, can Hungary stay out? Will there be national unity that helps us remain out of the war?”

A New World Order Is Taking Shape

Orban said he has been warning since 2012 that a new world is coming. “There are signs that the liberal world order is over and the age of nations is returning. The whole thing is creaking—we felt this, which is why we began concluding bilateral agreements outside international frameworks with major powers such as Turkey, China, and Russia.”

 

2026 Will Be a Year of Dangers and Opportunities

Regarding domestic support programs, the PM said 2026 will be both a year of dangers and opportunities—dangers to be avoided, opportunities to be seized. The election’s stake is to avert the danger. “If we go down the Brussels path, that means a war economy,” he said. “On the Hungarian path, there will be opportunities: a minimum wage increase, personal income tax exemptions, a 14th-month pension, support for small and medium-sized businesses, and average teacher salaries exceeding 900,000 forints by year’s end, alongside ongoing pay raise programs.”

“There is a path we are on, and continuing on this path is the government’s offer,” PM Orban concluded. “If we get past the decision in April and the right decision is made, we will be able to seize the opportunities in 2026.”

 

