PM Orban: Brussels Wants to Squeeze Money Out of Hungary to Fund Ukraine + Video

“Every bout of weather like this is a test for everyone, but overall we passed the snow test. The country functions well in peacetime, and we are capable of doing so even under extraordinary circumstances,” the prime minister said on Kossuth Radio regarding the snow situation. Orbán also noted that he is grateful to everyone who helped during these weeks.

Red Code Alert in Effect

According to the prime minister, the public was patient and disciplined. As for emergency response efforts, prior experience helped a great deal. “These files exist, and the formation of the operational task force began on a good schedule. The interior minister was able to guarantee the process. He also indicated that it’s not over—freezing rain can come at any time,” Orbán warned.

On heating, he said Hungary entered the winter with domestic storage reserves of natural gas and energy supplies exceeding 40 percent of annual consumption. The country’s gas supply did not falter, so “we are not in trouble.” He added that funding for the firewood program was doubled and that wood is reaching those in need through a more efficient system. The operative task force received government authorization to produce the necessary firewood, with funding already set aside.

Orbán said a “red code” is in effect, meaning all social institutions must admit people without shelter. Capacity is available, and they can take in those in need throughout the year.

The harsh weather is not over yet (Photo: Csaba Krizsan / MTI)

Unfunded Money for Ukraine

“You have to be on your toes to keep track of the tens and hundreds of billions,” PM Orban said. “According to Brussels’ own records, €193 billion has already been spent supporting Ukraine. The Americans, however, exited in time and began clawing back funds. Brussels leaders are providing financial support almost without conditions—and why wouldn’t the Ukrainians accept it? In fact, they’re no longer asking; they’re demanding.”

He added that everyone knows the EU lacks the financial backing for this. “The €90 billion would not come from Russian money; the Union wants to extract it from its member states. Ultimately, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are not participating in this. We have made it clear that we will not participate later either,” he said, referring to what he called a Brussels levy.