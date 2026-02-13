PM Orban: “International Isolation” – Footage Of Talks In Belgium

“International isolation,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote alongside his latest video uploaded to Facebook. In the footage, Mr. Orban is seen in Belgium speaking with several European leaders — including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis — and also exchanging words with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Viktor Orban recently also delivered a message at the Fighters’ Club, saying that the stakes of the election are not merely a contest among domestic parties, but also the influence of what he called “pro-war and pro-Ukraine politicians in Brussels” who, he said, are directing the Hungarian opposition.

