Rendkívüli

Változatlanul jelentős a kormánypártok előnye

miniszterelnökvideóBelgium
magyar

PM Orban: “International Isolation” – Footage Of Talks In Belgium

Hungary's prime minister sent a message from Belgium: in a video posted on his social media, he is seen speaking with several European leaders. According to PM Orban, the stakes of the upcoming Hungarian elections are not just about domestic politics, but also about Brussels’ influence.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 13. 9:38
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“International isolation,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote alongside his latest video uploaded to Facebook. In the footage, Mr. Orban is seen in Belgium speaking with several European leaders — including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis — and also exchanging words with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

Click here to view the video:

Viktor Orban recently also delivered a message at the Fighters’ Club, saying that the stakes of the election are not merely a contest among domestic parties, but also the influence of what he called “pro-war and pro-Ukraine politicians in Brussels” who, he said, are directing the Hungarian opposition.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekbrüsszel

Ki az a Magyar Péter?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Vagy inkább mi az a Magyar Péter?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.