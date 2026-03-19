Peter Szijjarto: Until a Patriotic Turn in Europe, We Must Fight for Cheap Russian Energy

Speaking to activists in Budapest’s 16th district, Peter Szijjarto also touched on energy supply difficulties, emphasizing that when the Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis, in coordination with the Tisza Party, decided to halt crude oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary’s storage facilities were fully stocked, with 96 days of reserves in the system, and sea shipments had also been ordered.
And now we have 84 days of reserves still available, and of course maritime deliveries are continuously arriving. So we are in a good position because we prepared in time. The problem is that the war with Iran is currently blocking twenty percent of the world’s crude oil supply,
he said.
And on top of that comes the fact that Europe, with this fantastically, breathtakingly forward-looking and completely ideology-free, practical thinking, has banned Russian oil from Europe. This means that in Eurasia there are two major oil sources, the Arab and the Russian, and right now neither of them is reaching Europe, because we excluded the Russian one and the Arab one cannot arrive due to the war with Iran,
he continued.
Now if something is scarce, it becomes more expensive. If Europe has the least of it, then it will be the most expensive here. This is not rocket science. That means that even now European economic actors are buying natural gas at three to four times the price paid by Americans, and electricity at three to four times the price paid by the Chinese. If this increases further, then it is not hard to calculate what kind of downward spiral the European economy will enter,
he added.
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that this is why Hungary has proposed lifting sanctions on Russian crude oil imports within the European Union, but the issue clearly continues to be handled on ideological grounds, so the situation remains serious. In his words, this also determines the most important task of any Hungarian government in the current situation: to stay out of all wars and to protect people and the economy from the negative effects of these armed conflicts, especially in terms of energy supply.
This can be done by fighting to ensure that we can continue to purchase cheap energy in the future. We have taken the European Commission to court at the European Court of Justice over the ban on purchasing Russian energy carriers, and we introduced a protected price for gasoline and diesel,
he pointed out.
And now what we are going to do is build a diesel pipeline with the Slovaks, and we will build an oil pipeline and a diesel pipeline with the Serbs. From now on, the Hungarian, Serbian, and Slovak markets, all landlocked, will be able to operate in such a coordinated way that we can reduce the impact of these kinds of blackmail potentials,
he noted.
Thank God we acted in time, but in the long term we must reckon with the fact that until there is a patriotic turn in Europe, we will have to fight for cheap Russian energy,
he said.
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