Peter Szijjarto: Until a Patriotic Turn in Europe, We Must Fight for Cheap Russian Energy

The minister finally stressed that all of this shows that under the current crisis conditions, risks should not be taken, because "variety may be a nice thing in theory, but right now it is definitely worth sticking to what is safe and already proven."

He highlighted that over the past sixteen years, Hungary has faced a series of severe crises, including the financial collapse, mass migration waves, the coronavirus pandemic, and the war in Ukraine, yet the Hungarian economy has managed to achieve remarkable results.

As examples, he cited one million new jobs, family support measures, and Europe’s lowest utility costs and taxes.

Now is not the time to take risks. All of this could go down the drain if, in the middle of such international conditions, we entrust the country to a zero-mile comedian who has no idea about anything, who certainly would not be able to reach agreements with either the American or the Russian president to ensure that Hungary has access to safe, stable, predictable, and cheap energy supply,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)