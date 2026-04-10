Peter Magyar said in a private conversation: “There’s going to be a f…ing huge war.” The leader of Tisza has deliberately misled voters. We can observe a double standard on the issue of war, as he had previously downplayed the threat of war in public on several occasions.
Hungary FM: Brussels’ Goal Is To Engulf All Of Europe In The Flames Of War
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, was a guest on Hír TV’s Napindító program, where he was asked about a leaked audio recording of Peter Magyar. In the recording, the president of the Tisza Party says in a closed setting: “There’s going to be a f…ing huge war.” According to the foreign minister, since its founding, the Tisza Party’s aim has been to implement Brussels’ policies in Hungary.
Peter Szijjarto said that, in his view, since its founding the Tisza Party’s goal has been to carry out Brussels’ policies in Hungary. As he put it: “Brussels’ policy is a pro-war policy.” He added:
Brussels’ goal is to engulf all of Europe in the flames of war.
The minister emphasized: “Today, Hungary is living under the threat of war.” He highlighted that the country is located next to a nation at war, and the risk of the conflict spreading is constant. In his words:
The risk that this war will spread is increasing day by day.
During the discussion, Peter Szijjarto also said that, in his opinion, some political actors had previously tried to deny this situation. In this regard, he said they had attempted to “deny and lie about the reality that surrounds us,” while Hungary has been living next to a war for four years.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
The foreign minister also pointed out that international developments are underway that project the continuation of the conflict. The program noted that discussions are already taking place about preparing for the “next winter of war,” as well as decisions on sending troops, financing Ukraine, and the question of EU membership.
Peter Szijjarto also spoke about political responsibility, stating:
A politician’s responsibility is to always tell people the truth.
He emphasized that voters must be presented with the real situation, especially in such a period.
The minister also recalled that in recent years the Hungarian government has sought to keep the country out of the war. As he said:
Over the past four years, we have done everything possible to keep Hungary out of this war.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
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