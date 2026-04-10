Hungary FM: Brussels’ Goal Is To Engulf All Of Europe In The Flames Of War

Peter Szijjarto said that, in his view, since its founding the Tisza Party’s goal has been to carry out Brussels’ policies in Hungary. As he put it: “Brussels’ policy is a pro-war policy.” He added:

Brussels’ goal is to engulf all of Europe in the flames of war.

The minister emphasized: “Today, Hungary is living under the threat of war.” He highlighted that the country is located next to a nation at war, and the risk of the conflict spreading is constant. In his words:

The risk that this war will spread is increasing day by day.

During the discussion, Peter Szijjarto also said that, in his opinion, some political actors had previously tried to deny this situation. In this regard, he said they had attempted to “deny and lie about the reality that surrounds us,” while Hungary has been living next to a war for four years.