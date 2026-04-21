Magyar Invites Netanyahu, But Would Have Him Arrested + Video

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Peter Magyar invited the Israeli prime minister to Hungary to attend the commemoration in Budapest marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. At his Monday press conference, he reaffirmed this invitation, while also indicating that Hungary would remain a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Peter Magyar invited the Israeli prime minister to Hungary (Photo: MTI)

Peter Magyar Invited Netanyahu, But Would Have Him Arrested

During the press briefing, he noted that Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) could still be halted, and that it is their clear intention for the country to remain a member of the institution.

If a country is a member of the ICC and a person sought by the court arrives on its territory, that person is taken into custody,

– he said in connection with his invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. With this, he effectively issued an open threat toward the leader of the Jewish state. Peter Magyar also said that he had invited every head of state he had spoken with to Hungary for the 70th anniversary of the 1956 revolution.