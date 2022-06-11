Félelmetes fegyverzettel, pusztító tűzerővel harcolnak az orosz–ukrán háborúban + videó

If Russian Federation lays down its weapons, there is no war.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
If Ukraine lays down its weapons, there is no Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/73wkuNpGQc
Donetsk. pic.twitter.com/MLJDB6qLLS— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
Arrivals in the Kuibyshev district of Donetsk right now. pic.twitter.com/rqRl8znAt7— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
T-64BM Bulat, inside view. pic.twitter.com/9RuA4y3l9i— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
Msta-B caliber 152-mm in the Zaporizhzia direction 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P3qj8jCnld— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
Beautiful 🥰 pic.twitter.com/5S7SrIjnK8— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
Use of the Armed Forces 9M138 "Hail-1". pic.twitter.com/KYwLKfuCOg— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 10, 2022
There are 37,000 women serving in the #Ukrainian army today, more than a thousand of them have become commanders.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2022
📰First lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska
📸: Servicewoman of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine with an #American assault rifle FN SCAR-L pic.twitter.com/w8ftfftaxf
A "cemetery" of cars destroyed by #Russian occupiers in #Irpin, #Kyiv region.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 11, 2022
📰Denis Kazansky pic.twitter.com/xbholpnSu6
#Ukraine: UA Airborne forces released video showing the setup/use of UK-supplied LMM Martlet multirole missiles against Russian drones, typically Orlan-10, used for artillery correction by RF.— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) June 10, 2022
We had to trim the video for Twitter limits; original is here: https://t.co/NrpRdE1iWT pic.twitter.com/jfg1NrylU6
🇺🇦Ukrainian 40th Artillery Brigade, their Msta-B 2A65 152mm howitzers and 🔥results of their work:— Walter Report (@walter_report) June 10, 2022
Russian invaders' BMP armored vehicle, MT-LBs and two 2S3 Akatsiya 152mm self-propelled howitzers were hit destroyed.#RussiaInvadedUkraine #russianlosses #RussiaUkraineWar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3CPIzMnu9E
Borítókép: Ukrán katonák M777 ágyúval készülnek lőni az orosz erőket a kelet-ukrajnai Donyecki területen 2022. június 6-án (Fotó: MTI/EPA)