Elképesztő rakétaesőt zúdít az ukránok Amerikától kapott szuperfegyvere + videó

A video of M142 HIMARS making a stop on the road somewhere in Ukraine to fire a number of rockets. pic.twitter.com/jUZtd98fxe— Status-6 (@Archer83Able) July 4, 2022
🇺🇸HIMARS reloading process of a pack of 6 rockets takes less than 10 minutes🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/gvLGhXplFn— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) July 4, 2022
A Russian BMP-2 IFV was destroyed around the same time and place; just slightly worse condition than the BMP-3! pic.twitter.com/D5BQ1Fg0v5— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 4, 2022
#Ukraine: Another Russian T-80BV tank was destroyed by the Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade in #Kharkiv Oblast. pic.twitter.com/vZcbSPp07X— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 4, 2022
POV: Battle at the frontlines pic.twitter.com/0fbRRaHn4p— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) July 4, 2022
#Ukraine: Rare footage of a Ukrainian 9K37M1 Buk-M1 SAM system in use- as claimed, a UAV was hit. pic.twitter.com/D3GIqecp6v— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 4, 2022
Borítókép: Működésben egy M142 HIMARS rakéta-sorozatvető (Fotó: Flickr)