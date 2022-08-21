Videón az ukrán erők félelmetes drónjainak pusztítása

#Ukraine: A Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier was destroyed by the Security Service of Ukraine using commercial drones armed with improvised munitions based on M430A1 40x53mm HEDP grenades.— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 20, 2022
This time it took a dozen munitions to finish the APC. pic.twitter.com/QY8httPQRi
The work of the artillery units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one of the hunting brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) August 20, 2022
In total, a combat vehicle and five invaders were destroyed that day pic.twitter.com/08UIMssrOc
#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces continue to use adapted M430A1 HEDP 40x53mm grenades dropped from drones.— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 17, 2022
Another strike, this time by the SBU, took out a Russian BMP-2 IFV, with ammunition stored on the roof of the vehicle detonating. pic.twitter.com/luWFdnH3J6
Scouts of the Mykolaiv brigade of the DSHV destroyed the car along with the occupants pic.twitter.com/HmrMiH45Ek— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) August 20, 2022
📽️Accurate mortar fire of Ukrainian 24th Mechanized Brigade on a group of Russian soldiers. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/Ozex3CbLYS— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) August 16, 2022
Borítókép: Illusztráció (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Az orosz védelmi minisztérium sajtószolgálata)