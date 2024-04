F–35: mit hozhat a jövő a legmodernebb vadászgépnek tartott méregdrága projektnek?

#BREAKING #USA #TEXAS



🔴TEXAS :#VIDEO MOMENT OF F-35 JET CRASH AT FORT WORTH BASE!



F-35 B jet crashed during test flight at #FortWorth Joint Reserve Base.

The pilot ejected, his condition unknown. #BreakingNews #UltimaHora #F35 #Accident #Accidente #PlaneCrash

📹 Doug Dunbar pic.twitter.com/94PlRNIuiB