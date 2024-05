Megtalálták Európa legkeresettebb embercsempészét

The National Crime Agency are looking to arrest Iraqi-Kurd Barzan Kamal Majeed who has been sentenced in his absence 10 years in prison in Belgium for people smuggling.



Formally living in Nottingham he was deported in 2015 back to Northern Iraq.



Cc @rnlihttps://t.co/rYmMrGfnBD pic.twitter.com/FwW1bKbaRT