Érik a negyedik, Michael van Gerwen felülírta Gerwyn Price balhéját

BULLY BOY IS IN THE FINAL! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



WHAT A PERFORMANCE FROM MICHAEL SMITH! 💥



Smith reaches a third final in five years, reeling off four consecutive sets to defeat Gabriel Clemens 6-2!



Up next 👉 Van Gerwen v Van den Bergh#WCDarts | SF

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/p4ZNICmI64