A Szajna megint szennyezett lett, a kutyakomédia folytatódik az olimpián

TOP 10 FOR CANADA



Canada's 🇨🇦Tyler Mislawchuk (9th) and 🇨🇦Charles Paquet (13th) of the men's triathlon and threatened medal positions.



They swim in the Seine and run/bike in the sweltering Paris heat.



Good marks. Tough, tough finish for these athletes🤮 pic.twitter.com/0etgPQKIa4