Hidvéghi: LGBTQ activists do not belong in schools

“The European Union is based on the allocation of competences and respect for the founding treaties. There are certain competences which belong exclusively to Member States – even if the European Commission or European Parliament doesn’t like this,” announced Fidesz MEP Balázs Hidvéghi on Wednesday at the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) meeting. MEPs debated the Hungarian law on child protection and LGBTQ rights. Hidvéghi emphasized:

The EU has no competence in the protection and education of children.

The Member of the European Parliament explained that adults are completely free in Hungary – regarding their sexual lives as well. Anyone may express themselves however they would like. “It is a lie to say otherwise,” he underlined.

“The attacks on the Hungarian child protection law are in reality part of the all-too-familiar ideological jihad against Hungary.”

He also explained that the Hungarian government believes that LGBTQ activists do not belong in schools or preschools. He reminded listeners that this question was especially important during the elections campaign – and this is the fourth time in a row Fidesz has won with an overwhelming majority.

The Hungarian voters have sent a clear message: they support the government’s position and they reject any attempts from Brussels to interfere in issues that belong to Hungary.

He also added that, “in this context, it is completely unacceptable for the EU to blackmail its own Member States to try and force their ideology on members. So, Commissioner, do you not agree that after such an obvious win for the governing party, it is time to respect the Hungarian people’s beliefs and end this political hunt?" said Hidvéghi to EU Commissioner Didier Reynders who believes that dispute over the Hungarian child protection law should be brought to the European Court of Justice.

Photo: Balázs Hidvéghi (Photo CRedit: MTI/Attila Kovács)