Czech citizens want no illegal immigrants

The Czech opposition has again sharply criticised the government for supporting the reform of the EU's migration system. The new migration and asylum pact would introduce a mandatory solidarity mechanism for EU member states, among other measures. At Wednesday's extraordinary session of the Czech parliament's lower house, convened at the initiative of the opposition, former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, president of ANO, described the support of Interior Minister Vit Rakusan for the reform package in Brussels as a betrayal and the damaging of the interests of the Czech people. According to Vit Rakusan, however, the deal reached in Brussels is a good one, fully serving the interests of the Czech Republic.

Personally, I would qualify this as a total betrayal, a further damage to the interests of the Czech population. It's incomprehensible to me, because it is also contrary to the government's programme. It is essentially sending an invitation for more illegal migrants to come to Europe,

Mr Babis told journalists before the start of the session.