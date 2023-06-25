Left's foreign financing draws more than legal sanctions

According to the analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, the behavior of political forces canvassing with foreign money, and thus becoming pawns of foreign influence,

entails more than just legal sanctions, as the majority of the Hungarian people, including even their own voters, condemn them, which is reflected in the opposition parties' popularity figures.

"In addition, new information about the foreign funding may soon come to light, which, based on what we know so far, could prove that the Hungarian left election coalition parties were not only "innocent" beneficiaries of the four billion forints in financing, but knew exactly what they were part of. This evidence could dissuade newer voters from supporting the opposition, which is bad news for them ahead of next year's elections," said Mr Zila, who recalled:

the financing of political parties is being investigated by the State Audit Office in accordance with the relevant laws, and if illegal party financing is discovered, it obliges the guilty party to pay the illicit amount into the budget.

"The relevant law has already been used in the past. In 2018, the Jobbik party received a fine of 600 million forints (1.6 million euros) for the use of unlawful support. If the breach is proven, the parties cannot escape the consequences of their actions."