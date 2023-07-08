időjárás 29°C Ellák 2023. július 8.
A motorist resists police action every twenty minutes in France + video

Homoky Réka
1 órája
A motorist resists police action every twenty minutes in France + video

The whole of France was in an uproar after the death of the 17-year-old who was shot by a policeman in Nanterre, near the capital. The boy of Algerian origin had previously broken several traffic rules, and then resisted when the police tried to stop him. According to the prosecutor, he endangered a cyclist and a pedestrian while fleeing. 

The car was eventually stopped and surrounded by the police, but the driver still refused to cooperate, behaved in a threatening manner and tried to drive away. One of the officers fired a shot. The young man drove off but hit a pole after a few meters. It was revealed that the bullet went through his arm and hit his chest, mortally wounding him.

The incident sparked riots that have been ragingacross the country for days. A high number of people have been detained, many of whom are minors aged between 14 and 18. President Emmanuel Macron has therefore pointed out the importance of parents' responsible behavior.

Th right-wing National Rally party would also put pressure on the parents. The party argues that French people should by no means show solidarity with the parents of repeat offenders and the party would make those parents pay for the financial damage caused by their children. The party has also launched a petition to stop paying state benefits to parents of repeat offenders.

The week-long riots caused considerable material damage across the country. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the French government was urgently allocating €20 million to repair the traffic cameras damaged by the protesters and to install additional cameras.

Both the authorities and the protesters compared the 2023 riots to the 2005 events, when a three-week-long demonstration caused massive damage across the country. Now, seeing the rioting crowds chanting "Allahu akbar", the authorities could be in for much worse than 18 years ago.

In 2005, the wave of riots started in the predominantly Muslim suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois in Paris. The demonstrations began after teenagers of African descent attempted to flee from police officers who wanted to check their residence permits on 27 October. The two young people tried to hide in a transformer house, but were both killed in an unfortunate accident. The riots spread from the capital's suburbs to the whole country and went on for weeks, leading the French government to declare a state of emergency in November.

The press has also compared the 2005 riots with the current protests. While in 2005, a total of 10,346 cars were set on fire in three weeks, this year the same figure has been 5,000 in only one week, local paper Ouest France  writes, citing figures by the Interior Ministry. However, a much higher number of buildings have been set on fire and damaged in the recent riots. That figure was 307 in 2005 and 1,000 this year, including several town halls, schools and other public buildings.

