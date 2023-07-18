Pressman poses on replica of 9th district LGBTQ bench

US Ambassador David Pressman has logged into Facebook from his official residence while sitting on a bench similar to the rainbow bench on display in the 9th district of Budapest. The rainbow bench has received plenty of attention, as in the past few days it was repainted in different colors on many occasions.

– Now, as Hungary's leaders are calling for new legislation to “protect children,” as books are wrapped in cellophane, as bookstores are fined for displaying books, as rainbow benches are defaced – now is the right time for the United States to celebrate LGBT families in Hungary by hosting what I am told is one of the largest LGBT gatherings outside of Budapest Pride and the largest LGBT family gathering in Hungary’s history, Mr Pressman says in his post. The ambassador compared the creators of the book Fairyland is For Everyone to (Hungarian political reformer) Lajos Kossuth, and renowned poet Sandor Petofi.

As is known, US Ambassador David Pressman hosted around a thousand people, including several left-wing politicians, for a family pride picnic at his residence on Zugligeti Road, to mark the end of Pride Month.

The largest contingent among his guests was made up of Momentum's representatives led by MEP Katalin Cseh, but opposition politicians Gergely Arato, Bence Tordai and Timea Szabo were also spotted in the crowd. Actor Krisof Steiner and fashion designer Mark Lakatos were also among the guests. They were joined by YouTuber Edina Pottyondy, but Krisztian Nyary - the creative director of the recently fined Líra Group, a book distribution company - also showed up at the gathering. 444.hu says there were many kids playing in the backyard at the pride event.