időjárás 28°C Elek , Endre 2023. július 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 28°C
Elek, Endre
2023. július 17.
magyar

Son of Hungary's top sprinter shines in America

Koczó Dávid
2 órája
Son of Hungary's top sprinter shines in America

In the 1990s, Eva Barati was a regular member of the Hungarian national team at world athletics competitions. She still holds the national record in the 60 meters. She will be watching this year's world championships in Budapest from afar, but she can watch athletes competing in the Hungarian capital who may become her son Joey McDonald’s rivals in a few years' time.

This year Budapest will host the World Athletics Championships. Twenty-five years ago, when the European Athletics Championships was held in the Hungarian capital, Eva Barati ran in the 100 meters dash and  in the 4×100 relay at Nepstadion, the largest stadium in Hungary. Shortly after the European Championships, however, she moved to the United States, where she has been living ever since, watching her son Joey McDonald's career unfold.

Joey McDonald magyar színekben
Perhaps later Joey McDonald will officially wear the Hungarian jersey

“In 2000, Ildiko Strehli called me to go to Utah to get a quota for the bobsled event at the Winter Olympics. We managed to achieve it, but then I didn't become the pusher in the actual games in Salt Lake City. I, however met Joe, my future husband through the bobsleigh”, recalled Eva Barati.

Like Barati, Joe McDonald also switched from track and field to bobsleigh. He was talented in the long jump, high jump and triple jump, still holds the school record for the decathlon at Georgia Tech and came close to making the Olympics in both events.

Barati competed in the relay at the 1992 Summer Olympics, and her greatest success came at the 1996 European Athletics Indoor Championships. In Stockholm she qualified for the final in the 60 meters dash, finishing sixth. At the time, the national sports press called the result historic, and for good reason. In the last fifty years, Eva Barati has been the only women's European finalist in this event, and she still holds the national record (7.22 seconds).

The sporty couple have two children, Sofia and Joey.

"My daughter was also very talented and I thought she would break my record, but she has now given up sport and wants to be an actress, which I support 100 percent. Joey is a different story, he loves to train."
 

Now sixteen, he has been playing sport since he was five, but it was not clear that he would follow the family tradition and choose athletics. He initially tried team sports, and was considered very talented in American football and basketball.

"I started doing athletics two years ago. I have a competition record of 1.93 meters in the high jump, but I have already gone over two meters in training. I recently jumped 6.76 in the long jump, but I could have gone as far as 7 meters, I just stepped over the foul line. I'm in the top 15 in my age group in the US in both events, and I have big plans for both. I want to go to university with athletics and I want to compete in the Olympics," Joey McDonald, who is already 6'5", told us with the determination of a teenager.

Will he compete for the US or Hungary?

One can compete in both the long jump and the high jump even at the highest level, as JuVaughn Harrison proved at the last Olympics in Tokyo, where he represented the US in the finals of both events. Speaking of which, the big question is whether Joey will follow in his father's footsteps in the US or his mother's in Hungary. As he was born and raised in the United States, the former might be the more obvious choice, but the boy also has Hungarian citizenship. Let's not be hypocritical, the fact that the Hungarian national athletics team is easier to get into than the US team in most events may play a role in the decision.

Nevertheless, the family will still watch this year's World Cup in Budapest on television. Although Eva Barati had planned to visit her home country during the World Cup, the family's plans turned out to be different.

"I will be watching the action and cheering on the Hungarian team.From here in America." I'm happy that we have good sprinters again, and I'm sure that they will break my Hungarian record soon. If that happens, they will deserve it 100 percent," Eva Barati told Magyar Nemzet.

Cover photo: Eva Barati and her son Joey visited Hungary a few years ago, but the boy was not yet playing athletics (Source: family collection)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Magyarország meghosszabbítja együttműködését az ENSZ Gyermekalapjával

Magyarország meghosszabbítja együttműködését az ENSZ Gyermekalapjával

origo.hu
Menekül az angyalföldi gyilkos - ezeken a helyeken látták

Menekül az angyalföldi gyilkos - ezeken a helyeken látták

origo.hu
Mélyütés Dárdai Pálnak, oda a nagy terve

Mélyütés Dárdai Pálnak, oda a nagy terve

borsonline.hu
Ukrán támadás érte a krími hidat, civilek vesztették életüket

Ukrán támadás érte a krími hidat, civilek vesztették életüket

vg.hu
Gyász: elhunyt a Kossuth-díjas művész

Gyász: elhunyt a Kossuth-díjas művész

ripost.hu
Távozik a pásztor, ujjonganak a farkasok!

Távozik a pásztor, ujjonganak a farkasok!

mandiner.hu
Oroszország megtette azt, amire senki sem számított

Oroszország megtette azt, amire senki sem számított

origo.hu
Videó: Szoboszlai gólt lőtt Mac Allister passzából a Liverpool edzésén

Videó: Szoboszlai gólt lőtt Mac Allister passzából a Liverpool edzésén

nemzetisport.hu
Orbán Viktor Emmanuel Macronnal közös fotóval jelentkezett a brüsszeli EU-csúcsról

Orbán Viktor Emmanuel Macronnal közös fotóval jelentkezett a brüsszeli EU-csúcsról

magyarnemzet.hu
Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

Ha gyomorpanasz, akkor Intestal! (x)

borsonline.hu
Brezsnyev él

Brezsnyev él

magyarnemzet.hu
Tönkretehetik a kamionos életét, aki áthajtott a klímaaktivistákon

Tönkretehetik a kamionos életét, aki áthajtott a klímaaktivistákon

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

„Pope Francis realistic about the situation in Ukraine”

„Pope Francis realistic about the situation in Ukraine”

I suspect that there will be new initiatives in the Holy See's peace mission this summer, the papal envoy to Hungary told Magyar Nemzet.
Hungarians find foreign campaign financing unacceptable, recent survey finds

Hungarians find foreign campaign financing unacceptable, recent survey finds

This is the opinion of a decisive majority of Hungarians (63 per cent).
„The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK”

„The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK”

According to the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, decisions such as the one to blow up the bridge on the Crimean peninsula are made with the direct involvement of US and British officials.
A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

The results of the NATO summit in Vilnius are being misinterpreted, Georgia's prime minister says.
Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

There are around 60 thousand NGOs active in Hungary, with an average annual income of 49 million Hungarian forints per organisation.
"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

Military mobilisation has been going on for more than five hundred days, and recruiting officers are not discerning in their means of brutality.
idézőjelVélemény
Harangozó Éva

Mi ez, kérem, nem transzpárti az ENSZ!

A férfi és női mivoltunkat nem mi találtuk ki, az kitörölhetetlenül személyiségünk, identitásunk része.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu