Son of Hungary's top sprinter shines in America

Now sixteen, he has been playing sport since he was five, but it was not clear that he would follow the family tradition and choose athletics. He initially tried team sports, and was considered very talented in American football and basketball.

"I started doing athletics two years ago. I have a competition record of 1.93 meters in the high jump, but I have already gone over two meters in training. I recently jumped 6.76 in the long jump, but I could have gone as far as 7 meters, I just stepped over the foul line. I'm in the top 15 in my age group in the US in both events, and I have big plans for both. I want to go to university with athletics and I want to compete in the Olympics," Joey McDonald, who is already 6'5", told us with the determination of a teenager.

Will he compete for the US or Hungary?

One can compete in both the long jump and the high jump even at the highest level, as JuVaughn Harrison proved at the last Olympics in Tokyo, where he represented the US in the finals of both events. Speaking of which, the big question is whether Joey will follow in his father's footsteps in the US or his mother's in Hungary. As he was born and raised in the United States, the former might be the more obvious choice, but the boy also has Hungarian citizenship. Let's not be hypocritical, the fact that the Hungarian national athletics team is easier to get into than the US team in most events may play a role in the decision.

Nevertheless, the family will still watch this year's World Cup in Budapest on television. Although Eva Barati had planned to visit her home country during the World Cup, the family's plans turned out to be different.

"I will be watching the action and cheering on the Hungarian team.From here in America." I'm happy that we have good sprinters again, and I'm sure that they will break my Hungarian record soon. If that happens, they will deserve it 100 percent," Eva Barati told Magyar Nemzet.