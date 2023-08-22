Soros network donated highest sum to Budapest City Hall

Familiar faces

Third on the list is the main organizer of the Soros empire in the city of Pecs (The Power of Humanity Foundation), and in forth is the network’s regional organizer in the city of Debrecen (Alternative Communities Association). Fifth is the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which recently distanced itself from the thoughts of founder Ferenc Koszeg relativizing pedophilia. Sixth on the list is TASZ and seventh is Summa Artium, which used to finance Hungarian political Youtuber Marton Gulyas.

It is interesting to note that Political Capital, which received a commission worth $541 thousand dollars from the scandal-ridden secret service of the Gyurcsany government, has also recently got more than $285 thousand from the Soros network.

In addition, the Soros network of foundations has given more than a quarter of a million dollars to the publisher of Nyugat.hu, founded by Csaba Czegledy, a confidant of Ferenc Gyurcsany.

Liberal portal 444.hu left out

The authors of Atlatszo note that "... the lowest amount, barely 500 thousand dollars, was given to journalistic organizations."

This may be true in itself, but it is worth adding that, in addition to Nyugat.hu and Atlatszo, a number of other media outlets, such as Direkt36 and K-Monitor, have also received substantial funding from the Soros’s foundations.

Last but not least, 444.hu, a major Soros-affiliated media outlet was left out of the compilation. Since 2014, the portal's publisher has been part-owned by Digital News Ventures, part of the MDIF Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF). Among MDIF's supporters and investors is George Soros’s OSF.