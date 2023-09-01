Elections roll around again, as do US dollars

Nothing has changed on the Left since 2022, as the money spigot in the US will be reopened and financial support will once again arrive before the upcoming municipal and European Parliament elections, as it has in the past. Action for Democracy (AD) recently announced its next funding projects for 2023/24 as part of its "continued efforts to promote democratic values". Although the official beneficiaries of the funding are "civil society" organisations (CSOs) and left-wing press outlets calling themselves "independent", AD's activities to date and the justification for the programs now announced make it clear that the aim is again to shape the Hungarian political scene and influence the outcome of elections.
The term "battleground state" appears again, which is how Koranyi and company continue to characterize Hungary, clearly referring to the upcoming elections here.
AD has already used the phrase in its 2022 launch, when in addition to Hungary, Poland - where parliamentary elections are being held in the fall - is also considered a battleground state, along with Brazil and Italy, where elections were held last year.
It is absolutely clear what is going on in the global left-wing network, whose key man in Hungary is Gergely Karacsony, Budapest mayor and confidant of Socialist ex-Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai. Once again, they are using a propaganda machine stuffed with US dollars to rally public opinion against the governing parties in the run-up to next June's municipal and EP elections.
Campaign-tailored programs
Action for Democracy has announced support for three new initiatives in Hungary, which clearly show that the projects funded are tailored specifically for the elections.
The first is the Hungarian Civil Union (HCU), whose main objective is to promote the emergence of a strong, self-organizing civil society in Hungary, focusing on promoting democratic principles and broadening participatory programs. With HCU's support, Action for Democracy aims to reduce the deep polarization and the widespread apathy towards public participation found in Hungarian society, thereby helping like minded interest groups to engage in effective advocacy.