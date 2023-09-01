Elections roll around again, as do US dollars

One of the most important initiatives of HCU is the creation and operation of "Civil Parliament". The aim of Civil Parliament is to promote dialogue between different interest groups in order to build advocacy capacity and ensure societal oversight of the state. At the same time, the Civil Stakeholder Council, also run by the HCU, serves as a decision-making body at local level and uses innovative software to quickly and economically gauge public opinion, especially on local issues. All this will be used to manipulate local public opinion in the coming local elections.

The second program is KisPolgar - Children's Magazine on Public Life, founded by one of the most vehement media workers for the Left, HVG publicist Arpad W Tota. According to the Koranyi's organization: "the KisPolgar cell phone application, which is the result of the initiative by journalist Arpad W Tota, provides Hungarian children over 10 years of age with reliable, accurate, but accessible news and information."

Magyar Nemzet previously reported that the children's magazine deals with not only politics, but also sexuality, obviously according to the left-wing woke ideology.

The third funded project is "Csak Amit Hallani Szeretnel" (Just What You Want to Hear) - a special so-called bookazine launched by the editorial team of the weekly Jelen (Present) magazine, which "delves into the mysteries of Hungary's current hybrid system". Focusing on Viktor Orban and his political apparatus, the bookazine explores the causal chain that has driven the country's recent history.

Money flowing to Bajnai's circle again

Now let's look at who is behind the organizations and press outlets enjoying US funding, because we’ll find some interesting connections.

One of the founders of the weekly Jelen is political scientist-turned-journalist Zoltan Lakner, who committed himself to Gordon Bajnai before 2010. Under left-wing governance, Lakner's business, PolitBuro Bt, received more than 28.5 million forints in contracts. It is no coincidence that the former political analyst wrote a laudatory book about Bajnai and his one year in office as prime minister, titled Frontsebeszet (Front Surgery). Now the dollars are coming to Lakner and his associates from David Koranyi, a confidant of the former prime minister. To complete the picture, now Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony’s company, Social Report Bt, also received hefty orders before 2010, pocketing 21.5 million forints under Gyurcsany’s government.

Lawyer Gyorgy Magyar’s Association of Civilians also benefits from US funding, their key supporter being the Hungarian Civil Union. Gyorgy Magyar participated in organizing the left-wing primaries before the 2022 elections while his son, Gabor Magyar has been working against Hungary in the European Commission for years, being involved in compiling the so-called rule of law reports condemning Hungary.

Foreign influence attempts

So this time, the foreign funding of the Left is taking place openly, while the millions of dollars channeled to Hungary before the 2022 elections were only revealed to the Hungarian public long after the campaign. First Peter Marki-Zay, the Left’s former prime ministerial candidate of the left, made mention of money from the US, and then a secret service investigation revealed the details.

Based on findings by the National Information Centre (NIK), the funds were likely used to influence the opinion of Hungarian voters and the outcome of the elections.

And this could have harmed Hungary’s sovereignty. Obviously, left-wing parties and politicians have to meet the expectations of foreign supporters in order to get money.

Various official investigations have been launched into the case and are ongoing.

Oraculum and DatAdat, two main beneficiaries

NIK's subeports from November last year and January this year showed that a total of 4 billionforints flowed into Hungary, from Action for Democracy, led by David Koranyi, former advisor to Gordon Bajnai and Gergely Karacsony, and from a Swiss foundation. Although Koranyi and his associates talked about many small amounts from micro-donations, the figures on their website were revealing: a total of only 11 donors put together millions of dollars in the US.

