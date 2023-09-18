időjárás 28°C Diána 2023. szeptember 18.
Diána
2023. szeptember 18.
Ex-PM Gyurcsany's speech of lies that plunged Hungary into crisis

Baranyai Gábor
48 perce
Ex-PM Gyurcsany's speech of lies that plunged Hungary into crisis

„We lied in the morning, day and night.” Seventeen years ago, ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany's speech of lies was made public, recalled Hungary's state secretary for international relations Zoltan Kovacs in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

The speech has led Hungary to experience its worst political crisis since the fall of Communism.

 

The speech itself was delivered on May 26, 2006 in Balatonőszöd, where the Hungarian Socialist Party's (MSZP) parliamentary group held a closed session, shortly after the coalition government of the Socialists (MSZP) and Social Democrats (SZDSZ) had won the elections.

In his speech, then PM Ferenc Gyurcsany often used obscene language to describe the previous one and a half years of his government, admitting that the old-new coalition government had only won the election by lying, by hiding real data and their planned austerity measures, essentially by cheating, while it brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

The audio was made public on September 17, 2006. It was delivered on a CD to the headquarters of the Hungarian Radio by an unknown courier wearing a helmet. Ex-PM Gyurcsany's remarks have caused shock-waves across the whole country.

After the speech was leaked, Mr Gyurcsany was forced into explanations. He said he wanted to abandon the culture of lying, adding that he would not resign.

Seventeen years ago, demonstrations demanding the resignation of Ferenc Gyurcsany began at Budapest's Kossuth Square and in several rural towns. Mr Gyurcsany's refusal to resign, however, has led to a series of mass protests that lasted weeks. On Mr Gyurcsany's orders, police used unlawful violence on the streets of Budapest to intimidate protesters and those demonstrating against the left-wing government: police have launched cavalry charges against mothers and elderly people too, shooting out people's eyes, hitting demonstrators with collapsible batons and often even dragging diners out of restaurants.

The date of September 17 is also linked to another event: one year ago, shortly after another historic defeat for the Left, Ferenc Gyurcsany (now in opposition as the leader of the Democratic Coalition (or DK) - ed.) announced with no small amount of cynicism that DK would form a shadow government under the leadership of his wife, Klara Dobrev.
 

Cover photo: The lies of former Hungarian PM Gyurcsany have triggered mass protests nationwide, as people's anger erupted with elementary force (Photo: Attila Kovacs)

Kyiv to sue Hungary

Kyiv to sue Hungary

Ukraine would sue three countries over a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.
PM Orban calls on Brussels for change in four key issues

PM Orban calls on Brussels for change in four key issues

Hungary's prime minister has published four bullet points.
Tensions escalate on Lampedusa + videos

Tensions escalate on Lampedusa + videos

Rioting in the migrant camp and protests in the streets continue.
Rioting at Roszke eight years ago after Hungary closed its southern border – internal security expert evaluates past period

Rioting at Roszke eight years ago after Hungary closed its southern border – internal security expert evaluates past period

Events in the past eight years have shown that the right decision was made, PM Orban's chief advisor on internal security said.
Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Right-wing alliance is needed to prevent the Left from winning, the Italian politician pointed out.
German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

It isn't particularly surprising to see that attempts from abroad are being made to influence the Polish parliamentary elections.
Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Az olajtermelés csökkentése a dízel árát is megemelte, a finomítók pedig inkább más üzemanyagok előállítására fókuszálnak.

Felföldi Zoltán

Liberálisaink szellemi állapotáról

Az egyik oldalon határtalan egó, a másikon teljes szellemi kiüresedés.

