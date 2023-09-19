The Origo news portal has interviewed Balint Rotyis, an analyst at the Nezopont Institute, about the growing international pressure on Hungary. The expert pointed out that US Ambassador David Pressman is a political activist and organizer of the opposition’s political camp. Also, the Democrats are already looking for their new protege in Hungary to influence next year's elections. The expert said:
"The Hungarian national-minded political bloc today is in fact fighting with the liberal groups in Brussels and Washington.
They are the real opponents, while the Hungarian left is made up of mercenaries who have become intellectually empty, their parties exist almost only on paper and their political infrastructure is run from abroad with foreign money," he told the portal.