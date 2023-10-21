időjárás 15°C Orsolya 2023. október 21.
Orsolya
2023. október 21.
Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

Tütünkov Jordán
1 órája
Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

One week after Bulgaria introduced a special tax on Russian gas transiting through its territory to Hungary, among other states, and while both countries just commemorated Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship Day on October 19, the joint action against Sofia set in the sights of Belgrade and Budapest has further sharpened the differences between Bulgaria's head of state and prime minister and the right-wing and neoliberal press outlets. President Rumen Radev has sharply criticized the neoliberal Denkov government for trampling on European norms and already sealed treaties, not only within the country but also outside, and for interfering in the sovereign decisions of other countries.

This, too, was brilliantly thought up. What kind of European solidarity and European integration are those in government talking about when they attack a country that is a fellow member of the EU, and our ally and partner in both NATO and the EU? A country with which we have strong, deep cultural and historical ties and which is one of the main investors in our country,

commented President Radev, also pointing out that apart from Hungary, Serbia is also affected by the new tariff.

"I don't want to believe that this administration doesn't realize that our transport and our communication lines with Europe transit these two countries," he added. During his visit to Tirana, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov reacted to the president's criticism and the sharp reactions from Hungary and Serbia to the introduction of a transit fee for Russian gas passing through their territories.

According to the premier, the Russians are behind the joint reaction of Serbia and Hungary. The two countries issued a joint statement opposing Sofia's decision, but PM Denkov maintained that it is to protect Bulgarian interests.

"It is interesting to note exactly where the Hungarian minister was speaking from, so one can ponder about whether there is any other interest. As I said, we are defending the Bulgarian interest," the prime minister said, referring to the Hungarian response which came from China, where the Hungarian government delegation was attending the third Belt and Road Forum. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made the statement while in Beijing, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Vladimir Putin, among others.

On the one hand, we are talking about revenues that can augment the budget. On the other hand, it's a pretty good opportunity to create a real competition: for pipeline gas to compete with liquefied gas,

Denkov added.

 

Could Bulgaria become isolated?

According to the neoliberal news portal Mediapool.bg, supported by America for Bulgaria Foundation (ABF), Hungary's strongman Viktor Orban has two options to challenge Bulgaria's decision to hike the price of piped gas: first at the EU level, either through the European Commission (EC), or the European Court of Justice or both. Secondly, he could take a tougher approach and put direct pressure on Bulgaria by blocking the Balkan country's accession to the Schengen area, which is due to be voted on by member states this December.

The Epicenter news portal, which is the unofficial mouthpiece of Bulgarian socialists following the Fico path, sharply criticized the Denkov government. "The angry reaction of Serbia and Hungary to the increase in transit fees for Russian gas piped through Bulgaria does not bode well for our country, it will likely lead to our complete isolation internationally."

According to the news outlet, when combined with the internal scandals, the government of the Forward for Change party is already causing irreparable damage to Bulgaria both domestically and internationally, and at a very critical time. Bulgaria has never in the last half century been so alone, misunderstood, rejected and humiliated as it is now under the current government, the portal writes.

US pressure on Bulgaria to punish Hungary

It is unacceptable that one EU member state jeopardizes the natural gas supply of another EU member state, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister emphasized.

 

The centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship was blown up on US orders

Georgi Markov, a Bulgarian former constitutional judge living in Hungary and a former MP of the center-right GERB party, struck a similarly sharp tone. He commemorated Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship Day on the news portal Pik.bg, mentioning the good personal relationship between Viktor Orban and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, saying that such a decision could never have been brought under Boyko Borisov's government. He believes that the

the centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship was blown up by Bulgaria on American orders, not with a bomb, but with a law, without negotiating with the Hungarian and Serbian prime ministers, as political and human etiquette requires.

George Soros and US President Joe Biden want to punish Viktor Orban by turning off the tap on the gas pipeline, in order to remove him from power.

In his article, Markov asked the following questions which he then answered himself. Has PM Nikolai Denkov been authorized to destroy inter-state relations, to pit EU member states and friendly peoples against each other? Has he been given the mandate by the Bulgarian people to play Maidan with the Hungarians and Viktor Orban, who was elected by almost three million votes? Surveys show that the Hungarian prime minister is the most popular foreign politician in Bulgaria. "Well, no! He [Bulgaria's PM] has a mandate from Soros, who funds the US Democratic Party," he added in the article.

As a postscript, Markov recalled that after the EU summit last December, Viktor Orban said the following to the Bulgarian media: it is not fair that you are not members of the Schengen zone. We are waiting for you and there is much more to come. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) receives Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at his office in Budapest September 14, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)

 

