Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

"I don't want to believe that this administration doesn't realize that our transport and our communication lines with Europe transit these two countries," he added. During his visit to Tirana, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov reacted to the president's criticism and the sharp reactions from Hungary and Serbia to the introduction of a transit fee for Russian gas passing through their territories.

According to the premier, the Russians are behind the joint reaction of Serbia and Hungary. The two countries issued a joint statement opposing Sofia's decision, but PM Denkov maintained that it is to protect Bulgarian interests.

"It is interesting to note exactly where the Hungarian minister was speaking from, so one can ponder about whether there is any other interest. As I said, we are defending the Bulgarian interest," the prime minister said, referring to the Hungarian response which came from China, where the Hungarian government delegation was attending the third Belt and Road Forum. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made the statement while in Beijing, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Vladimir Putin, among others.

On the one hand, we are talking about revenues that can augment the budget. On the other hand, it's a pretty good opportunity to create a real competition: for pipeline gas to compete with liquefied gas,

Denkov added.

Could Bulgaria become isolated?

According to the neoliberal news portal Mediapool.bg, supported by America for Bulgaria Foundation (ABF), Hungary's strongman Viktor Orban has two options to challenge Bulgaria's decision to hike the price of piped gas: first at the EU level, either through the European Commission (EC), or the European Court of Justice or both. Secondly, he could take a tougher approach and put direct pressure on Bulgaria by blocking the Balkan country's accession to the Schengen area, which is due to be voted on by member states this December.

The Epicenter news portal, which is the unofficial mouthpiece of Bulgarian socialists following the Fico path, sharply criticized the Denkov government. "The angry reaction of Serbia and Hungary to the increase in transit fees for Russian gas piped through Bulgaria does not bode well for our country, it will likely lead to our complete isolation internationally."

According to the news outlet, when combined with the internal scandals, the government of the Forward for Change party is already causing irreparable damage to Bulgaria both domestically and internationally, and at a very critical time. Bulgaria has never in the last half century been so alone, misunderstood, rejected and humiliated as it is now under the current government, the portal writes.