Hungary Acted in Time as Europe Faces Daily Threats of Terrorism

– So far this year, 174,000 border crossers and over a thousand people smugglers have been apprehended, according to Prime Minister Orban's chief advisor on homeland security. Gyorgy Bakondi emphasized that this marks a significant increase compared to previous years, except for 2015 when 400,000 people crossed the border in a few short months.

György Bakondi (Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák)

Responding to the unsustainable public security situation, Serbia's political leadership has decided to deploy special police forces in recent weeks, Mr Bakondi stated. Consequently, officers arrested many people smugglers and discovered large quantities of weapons, ammunition, drugs, and forged documents, he said.

This is particularly interesting because the newcomers usually carry no documents with them,

– Mr Bakondi added. As a result of effective action by the Serbian police, the number of daily border-crossing attempts has dropped, and even these attempts are foiled at the fence, he noted.

People smugglers are part of a vast network spanning from Afghanistan or Syria to Germany, Sweden, and even Britain," Mr. Bakondi explained. He pointed out that this network, driven by significant financial gains, illicitly smuggles masses of people into the territories of sovereign states, disregarding border control regulations and security requirements.

Within the last one and a half to one year, the nature of this process has evolved to involve the use of arms and weapons,

– he stressed. First, the weapons were used by people smuggling gangs during their internal clashes, and later even during attacks on local residents. Most recently, some of the attacks took place at or around the border region in a bid to intimidate Hungarian border guards. Later, the gangs actually opened fire on joint Hungarian-Serbian patrols, which is unprecedented and has never happened here in the last eight to ten years, Mr Bakondi added.