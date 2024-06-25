Will Sanctions Be Extened to Paks? - Hungary FM Responds + Video

We have managed to protect Hungarian interests in the face of the European Union’s latest sanctions package against Russia, as the Paks nuclear power plant has received full exemption from the punitive measures, allowing the expansion to accelerate, Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said in Luxembourg on Monday. During the recess of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Mr Szijjarto underlined that the adoption of the 14th sanctions package was “the continuation of an utterly failed strategy,” according to a foreign ministry statement.

Hungary had to engage in sharp debates during the preparation period “to protect ourselves, our national interests and energy security”, FM Szijjarto emphasized.

In this context, FM Szijjarto called it a "blessing in disguise" that Hungary's national interests and energy security have been protected. “Moreover, we’ve reached the objective of having it stated in this directive that the construction of the new Paks nuclear power plant and all its processes, stages and elements are completely exempted from sanctioning measures,” he said. “This means that the European companies participating in the investment — and we have many French, German and Austrian companies — will not have to apply for permits from the authorities of member states”. According to Mr Szijjarto, this means that the possibility of over-performance or political malpractice has been eliminated from the system.

No EU government can block the participation of European companies in the expansion of the Paks power plant. This means that we've removed many obstacles and complexities from the system and that we can speed up the investment,

– he said.