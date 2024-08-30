Soros-Backed Transparency International Hungary Posts Year-End Loss

Transparency International Hungary is facing a challenging period, especially after its leader, Miklós Ligeti, stumbled with several hard-to-explain mistakes during a debate at the Tranzit festival.

Despite receiving 35 million forints from George Soros's foundation last year, they appear to have had an unsuccessful financial year.

Transparency International (TI), part of the Soros network, ranked Hungary last in the EU in its 2023 corruption report. The credibility of this ranking is called into question by the fact that, during a debate at the Tranzit festival, TI Hungary's legal director was unable to explain how their corruption perception index is compiled, even though it has been the basis for several legal actions against Hungary and the withholding of EU funds.

The Transparency International Hungary Foundation is one of the NGOs advocating for conditions that could lead to the withholding of EU funds from Hungary, relying largely on foreign funding. Partly using money received from Brussels, they are working to ensure that Hungary does not receive the funds it is entitled to.

According to a report uploaded at the end of May, in 2023 they received 84.4 million forints in funding from the EU budget or from other states and international organizations, an increase of two million forints from the previous year.

There is also a slight increase in the amount of personal income tax (PIT) donations, now totaling nearly 5.5 million forints, up from 4.3 million forints.

In 2023, one of the key financiers of TI Hungary's charitable activities was the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations, which contributed $100,000—approximately HUF 35 million. Other notable donors included the Dutch, French, British, and Swedish embassies, the German Marshall Fund, the Sigrid Rausing Trust, Budapest's 6th District Municipality, and the European Commission, which funds TI's activities through several programs. That same year, Transparency International awarded the Soma Prize to journalists from Direkt36, another Soros-linked newspaper.