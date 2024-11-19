Peter Magyar's Scandalous Behavior Also Frowned on Abroad

As we reported, the French newspaper Le Figaro also put out a piece on the leaked audio recordings of Peter Magyar, writing that the Tisza Party leader in these clips comes across as cold, malicious and cynical. Daniel Deak, a senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute, wrote on his social media page that Peter Magyar has repeatedly behaved in a questionable manner with his own colleagues.

One such case was when he was holding a press conference at Keleti Railway Station [Budapest] on September 5, and the live broadcast accidentally started earlier than it should have, showing Peter Magyar spitting out his gum. After Peter Magyar found out about this, he started shouting at his own colleagues in an unsavory manner in front of everyone gathered at the railway station.

The political scientist pointed out that the main question now is how long his colleagues and the leftist-liberal journalists still celebrating him will stand by him, given that foreign newspapers are already writing about Magyar's behavior. In addition to insulting his supporters, he is also referring to them with a variety of negative epithets. His MEPs will also remember the scolding after which he called them brain-dead Soros agents. The analyst underlined:

Let there be no doubt: they are being paid from abroad to put up with it, but how long will they put up with it in return for the money?

The series of scandals will not benefit Peter Magyar, the expert says, because in unpredictable times people do not vote for a scandal-monger, but for a rational and calm force, and at the moment that happens to be Viktor Orban.

These leaked recordings are therefore quite unpleasant for Peter Magyar and are likely to damage the image of the Tisza Party and erode its support,

he stressed.

The expert also noted that the timing is particularly disadvantageous for Magyar. While Viktor Orban operates as a figure in world politics, meeting world leaders and working for the future of Europe and that of Hungary, the leader of the opposition, Peter Magyar, is battling with his ex-girlfriend and all kinds of secretly recorded audio recordings are coming out.

This highlights the difference between the two men: while Viktor Orban is a statesman, Peter Magyar is just a reality show-type celebrity who exhibits inappropriate behavior, lies and manipulates public opinion,

the analyst said.

Cover photo: Hungarian opposition Tisza Party leader and MEP Peter Magyar and European People's Party Chairman Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)