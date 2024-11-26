PM Orban: Puskas Museum Opening Clears a Long Overdue Debt

The feat on November 25, 1953, between England's national soccer team and Hungary's legendary Golden Team at Wembley Stadium in London went down in history as the match of the century. Hardly a soccer fan alive is not aware that the Hungarian team, captained by Ferenc Puskas, won 6-3. It was a historic achievement as it was the first time in the 90-year existence of English football that a team from the continent had beaten England on their home turf. Every year on November 25, marking the anniversary of this legendary victory, the Hungarian Soccer Association (MLSZ) celebrates Hungarian Soccer Day . This year, the opening of the Puskas Museum was timed for this momentous day.

Pal Dardai (center) was also present at the opening of the Puskas Museum. (Photo: Attila Polyak)

There was no shortage of well-known soccer greats at the ceremony, with former national team head coach Peter Bozsik - son of Jozsef Bozsik, legend of the Golden team -, Laszlo Boloni, Lajos Detari and Pal Dardai to name a few, as well as Sandor Csanyi, president of MLSZ. Emilio Butragueno, international director and former acclaimed player of Real Madrid - Ferenc Puskas's former club - also came to the event. Mr Puskas's grandson and great-grandson were also present.

Maria Schmidt, director of the House of Terror Museum and chief curator of the Puskas Institute, called the exceptional player the most famous Hungarian in the world, even though he has not played football for 60 years, has not coached for 30 years and has been gone for 18 years, his legend is still alive. The mystery surrounding Puskas cannot and should not necessarily be unraveled. The inscription upon entering the museum reads, "A hero instead of us" and expresses the significance of his legacy.

MLSZ President Sandor Csanyi stressed that the museum is a worthy memorial to the most memorable moments of Hungarian soccer, which can inspire all those who visit.

One of the greatest figures in Real Madrid history

Perhaps Ferenc Puskas's greatest achievement to date was scoring four goals in the European Cup final show down - a feat that hasn't been matched since. The year was 1960, Real Madrid against Eintracht Frankfurt. Emilio Butragueno, representing the Royal Club, gave a toast at the opening of the Puskas Museum.

"It is an honor to be here today. On behalf of the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, and the entire community of our club, I would like to express my gratitude for this invitation," Butragueno began. "At Real Madrid, we admire the legends who have created our 122-year history. It is clear that Ferenc Puskas was one of the most outstanding figures of this history, and changed the history of Real Madrid and the football world forever. Real Madrid will remember Ferenc Puskas not only as an exceptionally successful footballer, but also for his values of hard work, self-sacrifice, team spirit and camaraderie. The museum will also serve to convey these values, which also pleases Real Madrid. We are also grateful to Puskas for the role he has played in growing Real Madrid fan support in this country, which is very dear to us.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his speech by pointing out that, a decade and a half ago, when efforts were made to rebuild Hungarian soccer, the world's favorite sport lay in ruins in Hungary.

"It's practically unfathomable that we went from once being the best in the world at this and in about half a century, were no longer on the map of football. But this is what happened. The isolated behind the Iron Curtain, forcibly nationalized football life, which had once flourished, slowly took on the monotonous grayness of the communist world."

Viktor Orban also recalled the depths to which Hungarian soccer had plummeted at the turn of the millennium.

"The low point was when only a few hundred people went to see a national team match and there was no TV coverage. And now we have reached the point where tickets for the 60,000-capacity Puskas Arena sell out in a matter of hours. We have come a long way. The old Nepstadion was a symbol of decline, the Puskas Arena is a symbol of renewal," he stated.

Viktor Orban: The Puskas Arena is truly complete starting today

Ferenc Puskas is the idol of all teenagers, a synonym for balls in the net. "Zoltan Czibor said of the legend that 'when Puskas kicked the ball, that amounted to two goals'," said the PM, who also shared a personal memory of Ferenc Puskas.

"He too, traveled the country and was worried about Hungarian soccer, and already in the 1990s he foresaw that the crisis of his beloved sport would deepen. We took seriously the promise we made to him during a card game and some wine spritzes, namely that we would work on Hungarian football."

Mr Orban then pointed out that at the turn of the millennium, the number of official soccer players had fallen below 100,000, and most of them were in the mature age group, whereas today the number of players has tripled, and the majority of the almost 300,000 footballers are in the youth division.

He added that two thousand rural soccer fields had been renovated and the home stadiums of first and second division clubs had been renewed. The presence of Hungarian teams in the main draw of the European Cup [UEFA] is once again a constant, we qualified for the European Championship in 2016 after 44 years, and since then, again and again, we have a leading Hungarian, Dominik Szoboszlai, in one of the best clubs in the world.

"We, however, still had a big, old, painful debt," Viktor Orban noted, adding "the Puskas Arena could not really be declared complete since its inauguration and opening in 2019. We owed it to the world and to ourselves, and above all, of course, we owed it to Uncle Ocsi [Puskas] and his brilliant teammates, to erect a worthy monument to their memory. The Puskas Museum fulfills this role."