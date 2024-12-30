ukrajnaNATOorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Is Ukraine Giving Up on NATO Membership?

Instead of immediate NATO membership, Ukraine would prioritize obtaining adequate security guarantees, according to the war-torn country’s newly appointed ambassador to the UN.

Munkatársunktól
2024. 12. 30. 18:27
The NATO flag (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
The NATO flag (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ukraine's NATO membership still features on the agenda, but current diplomatic efforts are more focused on securing robust security guarantees, Andriy Melnyik, Ukraine’s newly appointed UN ambassador, told the Berliner Morgenpost.

Kyiv's leadership has consistently maintained that NATO membership is the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. However, they acknowledge that joining the alliance is unlikely before a ceasefire is in place. Now, Mr. Melnyk has revealed that

currently, Ukraine is focusing on ensuring proper defense guarantees, rather than directly pursuing NATO membership.

This marks a slight shift in rhetoric, as Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs had previously rejected any security guarantees as a substitute for full NATO membership, Ukrainian-based The Kyiv Independent points out.

Our partners must carefully detail what military means they will employ to defend Ukraine if Russia attacks again,

– Mr. Melnyk said, emphasizing that they'll need more than "mere political promises," such as those outlined in the Budapest Memorandum.  

Mr. Melnyk, who's previously served as ambassador to Germany and Brazil, explained that these guarantees could take the form of bilateral or multilateral agreements with EU and NATO member states and could also be incorporated into a comprehensive peace treaty to conclude the Russia-Ukraine war.

In 1994, Ukraine gave up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons under the Budapest Memorandum. In return, the United States and Russia, among others, pledged to recognize Ukraine's borders and ensure its security.

Cover photo: The NATO flag (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBogányi Gergely

A világhírű magyar művész, Bogányi Gergely keményen lecsapott a libsi köpködőkre

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Izzott a levegő a Kontextusban.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.