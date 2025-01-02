While he refused a Christmas ceasefire, a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine did take place before the New Year and the start of the Orthodox holiday season. According to Moscow, 150 Russian soldiers were released by Ukraine authorities in exchange for 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Kyiv. The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the exchange was made possible by humanitarian efforts from the United Arab Emirates. Zelensky also reported on the exchange via social media.

However, contrary to Moscow’s statement, Zelensky claimed that 189 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released.

The Ukrainian news agency Unian, citing Kyiv's prisoner exchange coordination team, reported that since the war began, 3,956 Ukrainians have been freed from captivity, including 1,358 in 2024 alone.

Those who defended Azovstal and Mariupol, the Chornobyl NPP, Zmiinyi Island, and our servicemen from various frontline directions. And two civilians who were captured by the Russians in Mariupol.



189 Ukrainians are back home. 189 families are happy again.



A successful exchange was far from guaranteed.

Zelensky, who fiercely clings to his power and the war that sustains it with near compulsive voracity, has rejected multiple ceasefire proposals in recent months.

As the nearly three-year-long war drags on with no end in sight, Zelensky’s mandate has long expired. In utter disregard of this, he continues to drive the war without formal legal authorization, and with rapidly waning support from the public. Despite Ukraine’s heavy battlefield losses, Zelensky had cynically dismissed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposals for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry even issued a statement urging Hungary to stop attempting to mediate a Christmas ceasefire or prisoner exchange. At a forum in Lviv in mid-December, Zelensky slammed Orban's efforts, declaring that

he would not allow the Hungarian prime minister to mediate peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

