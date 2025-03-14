Magyar Nemzet is launching a new series of articles to scrutinize the pro-war resolution that featured Peter Magyar’s name as a proposer and was approved by the European Parliament during Wednesday’s plenary session. Peter Magyar, feeling insulted and making accusations, demanded that his name be removed, yet the European People's Party, which includes his Tisza Party, ultimately voted in favor of it. Now let’s take a closer look at what the proposal contains and what exactly frightened Peter Magyar!
"It is on the Ukrainian battlefields that the future of Europe will be decided"—this is one of the key sentences of the resolution. The motion put forth by the EPP and its leftist grand coalition even urges EU member states to ensure the supply of military equipment to Ukraine before peace negotiations are concluded.
The document also urges all EU member states and NATO allies to lift all restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems delivered to Ukraine against military targets in Russian territory. The resolution calls on the member states to further expand training operations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including in Ukrainian territory. Additionally, it calls on the EU to further expand and improve its tailor-made training operations to respond to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.