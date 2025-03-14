We'll Dissect Pro-War Resolution Featuring Peter Magyar's Name

The Tisza Party has long been committed to arming Ukraine

None of this is surprising given that the Tisza Party has repeatedly demonstrated its pro-war stance in favor of arming Ukraine in recent months. Zoltan Tarr, the head of the party's EP delegation, openly admitted as early as last October that they uncritically follow the militarist direction set by Manfred Weber and his allies.

As he put it, "we rely on the EPP’s position, which is a kind of obligation," adding that, "we have accepted and will continue to accept the EPP’s stance, making these positions our own." Accordingly, Tisza also supported a previous European Parliament resolution calling for an increase in arms deliveries.

It was also quite telling when, in October last year, Peter Magyar gave a standing ovation to Ursula von der Leyen’s speech at the EP, in which the European Commission president firmly stated that Ukraine would continue to receive military support in the future. (Video from 44:40.)

Tisza Party MEPs reaffirmed their pro-war commitment again on November 19 last year when wearing Ukraine-themed shirts, they listened to Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech. Ukraine's president addressed the European Parliament via video link during an extraordinary session held to mark the 1,000th day of the war. Tisza Party MEPs, along with similarly dressed members of the EPP led by Manfred Weber, aligned themselves with the pro-war coalition's new slogan: "We will support Ukraine for as long as necessary."

Peter Magyar's party has made its stance clear (Source: YouTube)

Peter Magyar and the hawks

Peter Magyar's personnel choices also reflect his pro-Ukraine and pro-war stance. It is no coincidence that the Tisza Party's chief picked Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, known for his strong ties to Ukraine, as his defense advisor. It is worth recalling that as commander-in-chief of the Hungarian armed forces, Ruszin-Szendi actively sought engagement with Ukrainian military leaders and politicians.