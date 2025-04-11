Rendkívüli

Bayer Zsolt tüntetést szervez szombatra a tiszás Kollár Kinga botránya miatt

Recep Tayyip ErdoganTörökországOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban Heads to Turkey

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is visiting Turkiye today at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 11.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a previous meeting (Photo: AFP)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is on a visit to Turkiye today at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Hungarian prime minister will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where, on the sidelines of the event, he will also hold bilateral talks with several heads of state and government attending the forum,

the Prime Minister’s Communications Department informed MTI.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a previous meeting (Photo: AFP)

