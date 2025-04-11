PM Orban Heads to Turkey

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is on a visit to Turkiye today at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Hungarian prime minister will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where, on the sidelines of the event, he will also hold bilateral talks with several heads of state and government attending the forum,
the Prime Minister’s Communications Department informed MTI.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a previous meeting (Photo: AFP)