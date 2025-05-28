Rendkívüli

Peter Magyar's Friend Roland Tseber Is Threatening Hungarians

"It’s no secret, they are being directed from Budapest," said Roland Tseber on Ukrainian television, referring to the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ). The politician, previously caught spying in Hungary, is now openly paving the way for action against the leading organization of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. In an interview on the Ukrainian channel Novini LIVE, Tseber, who maintains close ties with Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar, declared that the KMKSZ is, in his view, directed from abroad—specifically from Budapest. According to Ukrainian media, banning the party is now on the agenda.

2025. 05. 28.
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)
Ukrainian-Hungarian relations may be heading for a new low after Roland Tseber—an expelled Ukrainian politician accused of espionage in Hungary and friend of Peter Magyar—openly implied the necessity of banning the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ). In his interview with Novini LIVE, Tseber stated: “We can clearly say it is controlled from Budapest,” referring to the main political organization of Hungarians in Transcarpathia. Following his remarks, Ukrainian sources report that authorities have already launched investigations into individuals connected to the KMKSZ.

Tseber Roland is endangering ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia with his statements
Roland Tseber Takes Aim at KMKSZ

In the interview recorded on May 25, 2025, Tseber once again defended Peter Magyar—whom he called “a changer of Hungarian history”—and claimed:

There is a political party in the Transcarpathia region which, we can clearly say, is present in the regional council and local municipal bodies, city councils, and which is controlled from Budapest. This is no secret.

According to the news portal Novini Zakarpattya, Tseber was referring to KMKSZ–UMP, which is already under investigation by Ukrainian authorities. While Tseber did not name the organization explicitly, the reference was clear. For decades, the KMKSZ–UMP has been the main representative body of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and has recently come under increasing scrutiny from Ukrainian nationalist circles and security services. However, this is the first time a high-ranking politician has openly advocated for the party’s dissolution, citing foreign control. Tseber also mentioned he frequently travels abroad, including to Brussels:

During the war, I traveled abroad multiple times—dozens of times—to the European Parliament, to Germany, for human rights advocacy and other matters, and never faced any questions.

He believes the Hungarian government is targeting him because of his good relationship with Peter Magyar:

Let me explain why. Because right now, historical changes are taking place there: during the 16—sorry, 18—years of the Orban government and Fidesz rule, for the first time, massive shifts are happening. A young, pro-European democratic politician, Peter Magyar, has decisively stepped forward, won 30% of the vote in the European Parliament elections last year, getting his party members elected to the European Parliament, and now has tremendous achievements and wide support. He is changing the course of Hungarian history,

he said.

Roland Tseber Is Ally of Peter Magyar 

The situation is further complicated by Tseber openly acknowledging his close relationship with Peter Magyar, whom he not only praised but also organized a humanitarian mission to Kyiv with:

"Everything began in the summer of 2024, when Peter Magyar, along with other individuals and doctors, raised a 20 million HUF  (about 50 thousand EUR) in donations, and we carried out a humanitarian mission to Kyiv.”

Through this aid mission, Tseber connected with members of the Hungarian opposition and held talks with them. Several leaders of the Tisza Party, including Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, met with him. The Hungarian former Chief of General Staff’s pro-Ukrainian activities are already under investigation by the Hungarian National Security Committee.

Tseber Attacks the Hungarian Government

In the interview, Tseber didn’t just criticize the Hungarian government; he also attempted to discredit the KMKSZ by claiming it is directed from Budapest:

This is no secret—let’s call things by their name,

he said, adding that

I hold a different point of view, and I speak my mind. I have spoken up, and I will continue to do so. I am ready to keep working in this direction, and I will keep working despite the accusations coming from the Hungarian government.

The weight of these statements is underscored by Ukrainian press reports claiming that Ukrainian authorities are already investigating the alleged ties between the KMKSZ and the Hungarian intelligence services. The party’s president, Laszlo Brenzovics – who is currently outside Ukraine – is under criminal investigation, which could also be used as a pretext to ban the party.

Response from Budapest: "Hands off KMKSZ!"

Hungary’s government has taken a clear stance on the matter. In a post on social media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote:

Hands off the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association! We demand an immediate explanation from Ukraine’s government in connection with press reports about plans to ban the party that represents the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and fights for their rights!

The minister stressed that Hungary will not remain silent in the face of intimidation against Hungarian communities living beyond the country’s borders. The undermining of KMKSZ would also mean the dismantling of the political influence of Transcarpathia’s Hungarian community.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

