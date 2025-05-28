Roland Tseber Is Ally of Peter Magyar

The situation is further complicated by Tseber openly acknowledging his close relationship with Peter Magyar, whom he not only praised but also organized a humanitarian mission to Kyiv with:

"Everything began in the summer of 2024, when Peter Magyar, along with other individuals and doctors, raised a 20 million HUF (about 50 thousand EUR) in donations, and we carried out a humanitarian mission to Kyiv.”

Through this aid mission, Tseber connected with members of the Hungarian opposition and held talks with them. Several leaders of the Tisza Party, including Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, met with him. The Hungarian former Chief of General Staff’s pro-Ukrainian activities are already under investigation by the Hungarian National Security Committee.

Tseber Attacks the Hungarian Government

In the interview, Tseber didn’t just criticize the Hungarian government; he also attempted to discredit the KMKSZ by claiming it is directed from Budapest:

This is no secret—let’s call things by their name,

he said, adding that

I hold a different point of view, and I speak my mind. I have spoken up, and I will continue to do so. I am ready to keep working in this direction, and I will keep working despite the accusations coming from the Hungarian government.

The weight of these statements is underscored by Ukrainian press reports claiming that Ukrainian authorities are already investigating the alleged ties between the KMKSZ and the Hungarian intelligence services. The party’s president, Laszlo Brenzovics – who is currently outside Ukraine – is under criminal investigation, which could also be used as a pretext to ban the party.

Response from Budapest: "Hands off KMKSZ!"

Hungary’s government has taken a clear stance on the matter. In a post on social media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote:

Hands off the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association! We demand an immediate explanation from Ukraine’s government in connection with press reports about plans to ban the party that represents the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and fights for their rights!

The minister stressed that Hungary will not remain silent in the face of intimidation against Hungarian communities living beyond the country’s borders. The undermining of KMKSZ would also mean the dismantling of the political influence of Transcarpathia’s Hungarian community.