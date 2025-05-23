PM Orban Surprised by Deep Ties Between Ukrainian Secret Service and Hungarian Opposition +Video

Normally, a prime minister should pursue a policies that ensure affordable access to energy, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his morning interview on Kossuth Radio. He pointed out that most European leaders, including those in the Czech Republic and Germany, are doing the exact opposite in their efforts to harm Russia, prioritizing that over helping European families.

"They support steps that drive up energy costs for households and businesses," PM Orban stated, adding that

allowing further sanctions would cause serious harm.

According to PM Orban, Ukraine is making demands that would ruin European families, as the European plan aims to block all purchases of gas and oil from Russia.

He recalled that while Ukraine previously guaranteed the delivery of gas and oil, those flows were recently cut off. If the Hungarian government had not built a pipeline network, Hungary would receive no gas and oil, or would be forced to pay astronomical prices, PM Orban pointed out.

Hungary would have to pay an 800 billion forints more annually under the EU plan, the prime minister summarized.

But why are they making Hungarians foot the bill?

He said what’s at stake is the price Hungarian families will pay for electricity and heating—costs that, in his view, would double and quadruple, respectively. If Brussels were willing to shoulder the consequences of its policy and pay the associated costs, negotiations might be possible. However, the government will not allow the burden of war to be placed on Hungarians, PM Orban emphasized.

He recalled that, even before the war, Hungary recognized the need for a pipeline outside of Ukraine due to potential risks. That is why the pipeline to connect Hungary and Slovakia was built. Another decision led to the construction of a southern route through Serbia, Bulgaria, and Turkey. Since the outbreak of the war, it has become clear that Slovakia would not receive gas if the Slovak-Hungarian pipeline had not been built. The southern route required securing Turkiye's cooperation. According to PM Orban, the Turks are bold enough to keep gas flowing despite any Western pressure.

"As Hungary lacks domestic energy sources, we are at the mercy of others,”

PM Orban stated. That is why experts have recommended that MOL and MVM purchase gas fields. Azerbaijan granted them access to a few fields, making them part-owners. While these fields are not in Hungary, they indirectly help ensure the country’s energy supply.

“Right now, we need to be not only smart in Brussels but strong, too, so we can block the decision that would ban Russian gas,” PM Orban said.

We Won't Let Others Decide for Us

The prime minister also discussed how Western European leaders have set their sights on an agreement with Ukraine whereby it would maintain a one-million-strong standing—an effort that would be funded by European taxpayers.

“Instead of strengthening our own armies, we’ll be paying salaries to maintain the Ukrainian military,” PM Orban observed. He described Ukraine’s political situation as unstable and made clear that Hungary does not agree with the EU’s plans.

Regarding Ukraine’s potential EU membership, Viktor. Orban said that Central European countries would bear the brunt of the consequences. This, he noted, is the subject of ongoing debate in Hungary, which is why the consultative vote Voks 2025 was launched. He pointed out that the Tisza Party has already held an internal vote, showing its supporters back Ukraine's EU membership. With regard to the Voks 2025 initiative, he mentioned that

more than one million votes have already been cast

Mr. Orban expressed hope that the results will affirm the government’s opposition to Ukraine's accelerated accession and encouraged everyone to voice their opinion.

"Don't not allow others to make decisions over our heads,” he added.

Transparency Is a Clear National Interest

The prime minister said that increased Ukrainian activity can be observed in Hungary. According to him, Ukraine is conducting a disinformation campaign, which prompted the government to submit a bill to the Hungarian parliament that would ban pro-Ukraine propaganda. He said he was surprised that

the Ukrainian secret service maintained such deep ties with pro-Ukrainian opposition parties.

The Tisza Party has not denied this connection, he said, pointing out that individuals identified by Hungarian authorities have been organizing meetings for them. According to PM Orban, all of this is happening to persuade Hungarian citizens to act against their own interests.

He said he believed the transparency bill would enjoy full support in Hungary. He assumed that even the NGOs and pseudo-NGOs concerned would agree that those engaged in politics in Hungary should not accept foreign funding. Otherwise, Hungarian citizens cannot know whether someone is expressing their own opinion or speaking for foreign interests while on someone else's payroll. Transparency in this matter, PM Orban said, is an obvious national interest.

The Budget Will Support Families

Speaking about next year's budget, PM Orban said its foundation rests on whether 2026 will bring war or peace. He believes that next year, the government will be able to prevent Hungarian funds from flowing to Ukraine.

"We don’t know whether there will be peace, but we believe there will be a ceasefire and easing war tensions,” the prime minister declared.

He noted that Hungary has lost 20 billion euros in funding due to the war. Instead of focusing on these difficulties, he said, the country should focus on setting its own goals and ensuring those goals are reflected in the budget.

We’ve set the goal that the budget will support families, especially mothers,

PM Orban stressed. He recalled that the budget guarantees that, starting October 2025, mothers with three children will be exempt from paying personal income tax. Beginning January 2026, this exemption will extend to mothers under 40 with two children. Then, in 2027, it will apply to mothers under 50—and eventually to all mothers.

PM Orban also stressed the importance of sufficient investment to drive economic growth. That is why the government launched the “150 Factories” program. He noted that both large and small investments are necessary.

Large-scale investments are essential for technological advancement, the prime minister said. He cited BYD’s investment and emphasized that the Chinese lead the world in electromobility—and they are bringing not just production but also development to Hungary. He called it a major success that two thousand engineers will be working to develop Chinese cars in Hungary.

